Is Hot Chocolate A Healthy Choice For Winter? The Benefits And Side Effects

Hot chocolate is a favourite during winter. It is made using cocoa, which is known to have several health benefits. Usually, people drink hot chocolate in winter for physical warmth, psychological comfort, and mood-boosting effects. The warm, sweet and high-calorie drink provides energy and triggers endorphins and serotonin release, which boosts mood.

Most people consider hot chocolate to be a healthy drink. However, it is only partially true as hot chocolate has several ingredients in it, which makes a high-calorie drink and not exactly healthy. If you want to get the best out of hot chocolate, use pure cocoa powder with minimal added sugar to maximize benefits, around 200-300 calories per cup. Or you can also use dark chocolate which has nearly 60-70% cacao. Read on to know the benefits as well as the side effects of hot chocolate.

Benefits of hot chocolate

Antioxidants

Cocoa in hot chocolate has high levels of antioxidants like flavonoids. These help to fight free radicals more effectively. It also helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are linked to chronic diseases.

Heart Health

Flavonoids also help to improve blood vessel function, lower blood pressure, and enhance circulation by boosting nitric oxide levels. If you consume it regularly, it might reduce risks of heart disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. Studies highlight how cocoa can help improve endothelial function and cholesterol management.

Mood and Stress Relief

Compounds such as phenylethylamine, theobromine, and tryptophan that come from cocoa trigger endorphin release. This improves mood and eases stress. Also, the beverage's comforting effect boosts this effect and lowers stress hormones. This makes it a natural pick during emotional strain.

Nutrients

Hot chocolate gives you essential minerals including magnesium that comes from cocoa. Magnesium helps in nerve function, iron in oxygen transport, and zinc in immunity. When prepared with milk, it can also give you protein and vitamin D, which are good for your bones. These support metabolic and cardiovascular wellness.

Side-effects of hot chocolate

Hot chocolate has side effects too which is due to the high sugar content, caffeine, fat, and additives. Hence, make sure to drink it in moderation, 1 cup daily max, as it can reduce the risks.

High Calorie and Sugar

Excess sugar and calories in premade mixes lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes risk. People also tend to add sugar in the home-made versions. Tooth decay is also a consequence of the high sugar content. Also, if you're managing weight, keep a check on the sugar intake.

Weight Gain

Hot chocolate leads to weight gain due its high calorie and sugar content, which exceeds 200-500 calories per cup when made with full-fat milk, whipped cream, marshmallows, or excessive sweeteners.

Caffeine

The theobromine and caffeine (about 5-25mg per cup) in cocoa may cause jitteriness, rapid heartbeat, insomnia, or anxiety in sensitive individuals. Large amounts tend to worsen these, affecting sleep patterns. Evening consumption can also impact your sleep.

Digestive Issues

High fats and dairy can cause bloating, nausea, gas, constipation, or diarrhoea, especially in people with lactose-intolerance. Cocoa relaxes the oesophageal sphincter, aggravating GERD or acid reflux.

Allergic and Neurological Reactions

Cocoa compounds like tyramine and histamine may cause migraines or skin rashes in sensitive people. Allergic responses include mild itching to severe hives. Those with migraine history should keep a check on their intake.

Other Concerns

Some cocoa products have heavy metals like lead and cadmium which pose risks of toxicity with chronic use. Very hot temperatures (>65 degree Celcius) can irritate the oesophagus, increasing your risk of oesophageal cancer over time. Diabetics have a risk of blood sugar spikes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.