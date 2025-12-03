Struggling To Cope With Stress? Nutritionist Shares Foods That Naturally Boost Serotonin

Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or stuck in a rut? You are not alone. Stress has become an unwelcome companion for many of us, affecting not just our mental well-being but also our physical health. While there are many ways to manage stress, one often-overlooked approach is through diet. What we eat can have a profound impact on our mood and stress levels, thanks to the intricate connection between our gut and brain. Certain foods can naturally boost your serotonin levels, promoting a sense of calm and well-being. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares serotonin-rich foods that one can add to their diet to cope with stress.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Feeling overwhelmed or anxious? Your body often shows it before your mind does. But, the good news? The right food choices can genuinely support your nervous system and bring that inner calm back from magnesium-rich nuts to Vitamin C fruits. Small choices create BIG shifts in how you feel. Eat with intention, not fear, because your body listens to everything."

What To Eat When You Are Stressed?

1. Foods High In Tryptophan

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid your body uses to produce serotonin. Consuming tryptophan-rich foods such as cashews, pistachios and pumpkin seeds, along with a healthy carbohydrate source, helps the tryptophan reach the brain more effectively.

2. Foods Rich In Magnesium

Magnesium helps regulate nerve and muscle function and can lower cortisol, the stress hormone. Its sources include dark chocolate, chia seeds, leafy greens, black beans, pumpkin seeds, almonds, avocados and whole grains.

3. Foods Rich In Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, acts as a powerful antioxidant to repair cell damage and can improve mood. The adrenal glands require high amounts of vitamin C to function properly and produce stress-related hormones like adrenaline. Fresh fruits and vegetables such as amla, berries, guava, kiwi and bell peppers are among the best sources.

When stress strikes, small dietary changes can make a big difference. So, fuel your body with foods that help you feel calmer, brighter and more balanced.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.