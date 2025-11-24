Dehydration Common Is Winters: 10 Warm Foods To Help You Stay Hydrated

Winter looks like it should protect us from heat-loss and sweating, so the idea that people get dehydrated in cold weather sounds odd. Yet research and physiology say the opposite can easily happen and quietly. Who's most at risk? Older adults as thirst mechanisms decline with age, people with heart or kidney disease on diuretics, and anyone doing cold-weather exertion like trekking, running without explicit hydration plans. We urge active hydration promotion in winter because the usual “drink when thirsty” cue can fail. Keep reading as we list some warm foods you can add to your diet this winter to stay hydrated.

Warm foods and drinks that help hydrate you in winter

1. Rasam

Rasam is mostly water with mild spices and sodium; the broth is easy to sip and replaces fluids and some electrolytes. Keep it thin, not a pulpy gravy and drink it warm between meals.

2. Sambar

Vegetables along with lentils release water and minerals; sambar combines fluids with potassium from vegetables which is good for cell hydration. Avoid over-salting; the vegetables add useful moisture and electrolytes.

3. Home clear vegetable soup

Soups are high in “food moisture.” studies show soups and broths meaningfully contribute to total water intake. They're easy to flavour for taste and appetite. You can also add chunks of zucchini, carrot, bottle gourd or other high water vegetables.

4. Dal ka paani

The liquid from lentil cooking contains proteins and electrolytes; drinking the broth gives both fluid and gentle nutrition especially good for older or convalescing people. Keep it warm and sip slowly.

5. Warm buttermilk

Fermented milk beverages supply water, sodium and potassium, an effective home electrolyte drink. Make it slightly salty and drink lukewarm if you dislike cold beverages in winter.

6. Kadhi

Kadhi offers the hydration of its water base plus probiotics and some sodium, easier to digest and pleasant to sip. Avoid very high salt and dilute if it's thick.

7. Bone broth or chicken stock

Mineral-rich and salty broths help replace sodium and water lost through diuresis and breathing. They're warming and comforting. Studies of broths and soups support their role in rehydration and symptom relief.

8. Warm millet or ragi porridge

When prepared runny, these porridges supply fluids and slow-release energy. Millet also contains minerals that help fluid balance. Make it slightly more liquid than usual and sip.

9. Stewed fruits

Fruits like apple and pear contain high water content and soluble fibre. Stewing makes them warm and easy to eat in winter while adding moisture to the diet. Sweeten lightly and serve warm.

10. Warm milk

Milk is mostly water and provides electrolytes like calcium, small amounts of sodium and potassium. Warm milk can be a calming bedtime hydration option. If you are salt-sensitive, don't add sugary extras and keep portions moderate.

Practical winter hydration rules

Sip small amounts often, don't wait to feel thirsty.

Include a warm broth or soup once or twice daily; these count toward your water needs.

Watch older adults: encourage regular warm fluids even if they say they're “not thirsty.”

Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol as they increase urine output.

If you're exercising in cold, plan fluids and include a salted warm beverage or broth after activity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

