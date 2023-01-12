Staying Hydrated In Winters Can Be Tough; Here's How To

Increasing water intake can help fight many winter diseases

While water intake comes more naturally in summer due to the hot weather, it can be hard to consume enough water in winter. Most of us may stay dehydrated without realising. Dehydration in winter can lead to a number of health issues. In fact, dehydration might even worsen flu symptoms.

The only way to ensure you stay hydrated through winter is to take the right measures. This will help avoid health issues such as dry skin, dry mouth, headaches, and so on. Read on as we share tips to help you stay hydrated through winter.

Here are tips to help you stay hydrated through winter:

1. Consume warm water

Drink warm water, whether simple or infused, homemade smoothies, and healthful hot drinks like green tea, cinnamon tea, and hot chocolate instead of pushing yourself to down glasses of ice-cold water. Reduce your alcohol intake as well because it dehydrates you and acts as a diuretic.

2. Consume water-rich foods

The amount of water consumed in all forms, from food to beverages counts toward hydration. Celery, tomatoes, and watermelon are examples of fruits and vegetables that typically include water, but some other things like soup will also assist your body to achieve its demands.

3. Hydrate post-workout

You'll need more water the more severe your sweat session is. To rehydrate your body, it is advised to drink half a cup of water after every fifteen minutes of exercise. Aim to drink 1.5 times as much fluid as you lost while exercising to replace lost fluid after exercise. Spread it out over the next two to six hours after the session rather than consuming it all at once.

4. Always carry a water bottle

Keep a water bottle with you at all times, including at work, as it serves as a strong reminder to drink water. It is advised to use a shatter-resistant glass bottle because it is better for the environment and your health. You can also infuse fruits and teas into this water rot to keep it more interesting.

5. Set reminders

There are a variety of apps designed to remind you when you should drink water and consume your meals. Although it may sound hyper-dependant, these apps pose helpful for people with busy schedules. You can also set reminders and alarms on your phone instead of using an app.

6. Keep a water journal

Seeing your past performance can inspire you to retain your fluid needs. Consider one of the many applications available for tracking calories, drinks, and nutrients. You can update your water intake on these apps. This not only helps keep track but may also boost motivation.

7. Dilute drinks with water

Fruit and vegetable juices might taste overly thick or sweet to certain individuals. Some people simply don't want the additional calories. Try dilution with water or club soda for an added fizz. You can do this with tea as well as coffee. Consuming an iced latte or americano can be tough, you can substitute the ice for room temp. water.

Keep these tips and tricks in mind during the winter to avoid dehydration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.