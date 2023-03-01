Diabetes: Drinking More Water Can Help Reduce Blood Sugar; Follow These Tips To Increase Water Intake

Water consumption can aid blood glucose regulation

Water is the ideal beverage for diabetics because it has no calories or carbs. Moreover, studies have suggested that water consumption may aid in blood glucose regulation. When blood sugar levels rise, persons with diabetes' bodies need more hydration. The kidneys may then try to expel more sugar through urine as a result of this.

Drinking water when a person has high blood sugar is so advantageous because it allows more glucose to be drained out of the blood and does not boost blood glucose levels. Dehydration is a danger for patients with diabetes mellitus and can raise the likelihood of having high blood glucose levels.

Also, water keeps us from ever becoming dehydrated in the first place. When we are well hydrated, the amount of glucose in our bloodstream is perfectly balanced. Yet without adequate hydration, those glucose levels soon concentrate, leading to elevated blood sugar levels.

Drinking water is one of the finest and simplest ways to break down that extra glucose in the blood, along with lifestyle alterations like include a healthy way of eating, exercise, and medications if necessary into one's daily routine. Continue reading as we share some easy tips that will help increase your water intake.

Tips to increase your water intake:

1. Drink water before every meal

Drink while you prepare and cook your dinner if you are cooking it at home. When the waitress comes by to collect drink orders if you're dining out, request water. Drink water while you wait for your toast to pop or for your lunch to cook up. Drink your water even if you're putting together a snack. You'll be able to drink more water by following this straightforward tip.

2. Eat water-rich foods

Most of your fluid requirements are satisfied by the water and other drinks you consume. You can also obtain some fluids through the meals you eat, though. Such examples are broth soups and foods like celery, tomatoes, or melons that are high in water content. These can all aid in increasing fluid intake.

3. Always carry a reusable water bottle

You can drink more water by carrying a water bottle around with you all day. Having a reusable water bottle makes it simple to drink water wherever you are, whether you're out and about, travelling, or at home, work, or school. A visual reminder to drink more water can also be provided by keeping a water bottle nearby. You'll be continuously reminded to drink more if the bottle is on your desk or table.

4. Set reminders

With an app or the alarm on your smartphone or smartwatch, you can also set reminders to consume more water. Try setting a reminder, for instance, to sip on a little water every 30 minutes or to finish your current glass of water and replenish it every hour. These prompts can encourage you to drink more water, especially if you have trouble remembering or are often busy.

5. Add flavour to your water

There are several options available if you don't like the taste of water or simply need a little flavour to encourage you to drink more. One good alternative is to use a cheap water bottle with a fruit infusion. Cucumber and lime, lemon, and strawberry and kiwi are common fruit combos to use in an infuser bottle. But, you can use whatever fruit combination that you choose.

6. Track your water intake

Once you have a goal established on the amount of water you need to consume daily, you can manage it by tracking your intake. You can track your water intake manually or by using certain apps. These apps let you update your water intake and might even help by sending reminders. Tracking your intake might motivate you to drink more water.

In order to avoid dehydration, water is very crucial for people with diabetes. Make sure to follow these tips and increase your water intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.