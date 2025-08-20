Boost Your Mood With These 3 Desi Foods: Nutritionist Shares Benefits

It is not uncommon to feel like you are on top of the world one day, and just trying to get through the next. But did you know that simple foods can help improve your mental well-being and overall health? Yes, you read that right. Incorporating certain foods into your diet can have a positive impact on your mental state, which in turn fuels a happy brain. Remember, food has the power to nourish and rejuvenate both your body and mind. Hence, making informed choices about healthy eating while prioritising mental well-being is the key to overall performance.

Curious about the Indian superfoods that can boost your mood, happiness, health and fitness altogether? In a post on Instagram, nutritionist Jinal Shah explained what happiness looks like on a plate. She elaborates on how kaju works for crunch, dahi for calm, and banana for bliss. The caption alongside the picture message reads, “Eat these foods for good moods.”

Take a look at the post here:

According to the nutritionist, the 3 mood-boosting foods are:

1. The Cool Kaju – She recommends, “If gussa, frustration, stress is taking over you, just a handful of cashews with its rich vitamin and amino acid profile allows you to forgive everyone and move on.”

2. The Dynamic Dahi – Jinal recalls, “Remember having gudgud/ butterflies in your stomach before an exam/ big event, etc., and dadi giving you some dahi?!” She continues by explaining how this superfood has the power to calm your body. “Coz home set dahi is your OG probiotic that helps to set your gut and mood right,” she adds.

3. The Composed Kela – “Sab ka yaar, dost aur saathi, banana is truly your friend in need. Easy to carry, quick to eat, it helps make up for meal delays and keeps your body going without getting exhausted,” states the nutritionist.

In her concluding note, the nutritionist highlights the benefits of these foods for brain health: “Remember, a well-fuelled brain is a happy brain.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.