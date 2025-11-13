Nutritionist Shares Warning Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency In Children

Vitamin D, often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin," plays an important role in maintaining strong bones and immune function. It is also essential for the absorption of calcium, cell growth, and overall development. However, despite its importance, many children are walking around with inadequate levels of vitamin D. This is particularly concerning, as vitamin D deficiency can have long-term effects on a child's health.

As a parent, it's natural to want the best for your child and being aware of the subtle signs of vitamin D deficiency is an important step in ensuring they get the nutrients they need to thrive. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some common vitamin D deficiency signs to look out for in your child. She also sheds light on a simple solution that will ensure your kids get the nutrients they need.

Common Symptoms of Low Vitamin D in Children

1. Frequent bone or leg pain is a common symptom of low vitamin D in children. In severe cases, this can lead to conditions like rickets, which causes bone deformities.

2. Tiredness and low energy are common symptoms that may indicate a child has low vitamin D levels. The problem persists even after the child has had a good sleep at night.

3. Vitamin D deficiency in children can cause both delayed tooth eruption and weak enamel. These are key oral manifestations of insufficient vitamin D, which affects the body's ability to use calcium and phosphorus for proper bone and tooth mineralisation.

Ways to Increase Your Vitamin D Levels

1. Sunlight Exposure

The body naturally produces vitamin D when your skin is directly exposed to the sun's ultraviolet B rays. Exposing your face, arms, hands, or legs to sunlight for 30 minutes, especially in the morning, is typically sufficient for most people to produce enough vitamin D during spring and summer months.

2. Dietary Sources

Few foods naturally contain high levels of vitamin D, such as fatty fish, cod liver oil, mushrooms and egg yolks. Many products have vitamin D added, such as fortified milk and yoghurt.

3. Use UV lamps and bulbs

In areas with little sunlight or during winter months, UV lamps can help stimulate vitamin D production. These devices mimic the effects of sunlight.

4. Take vitamin D supplements

You can also add some supplements to your diet to ensure adequate vitamin D intake. Supplements are available in D2 and D3 forms. It is best to talk to a doctor before starting supplements to determine the right dosage for you.

By catching the signs early and taking simple steps to incorporate vitamin D in your routine, you can help your child stay strong, healthy and full of energy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.