Neuroscientist Reveals 3 Hidden Factors That May Trigger Alzheimer's Disease

A Florida-based neuroscientist, Dr Robert Love, has identified three critical factors that significantly raise the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, and some of them may surprise you.

Dr Love, who runs a medical clinic specializing in reversing Alzheimer's symptoms, said that vitamin D deficiency, lack of quality sleep, and chronic inflammation are key contributors to the disease.

Watch the video here:

According to him, vitamin D plays a vital role in brain health, yet many people lack it due to insufficient sun exposure or dietary intake. He recommends spending about 20 minutes in sunlight daily or taking supplements to maintain healthy levels.

Sleep deprivation, he added, is another major trigger. The brain undergoes crucial repair processes during deep sleep, including memory consolidation and toxin removal through the glymphatic system, the brain's natural cleansing mechanism.

Finally, Dr Love highlighted inflammation as a long-term risk factor that can begin decades before dementia symptoms appear. Stress, poor diet, and inactivity can all fuel inflammation. His advice: avoid ultra-processed foods, stay active, and nurture social connections to keep the brain healthy.

“Prevention starts early, before symptoms show up,” Dr Love emphasized, urging people to make small, consistent lifestyle changes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 57 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2021, with more than 60% residing in low- and middle-income countries. Each year, nearly 10 million new cases are reported.

Dementia develops as a result of various diseases and injuries that affect the brain, and Alzheimer's disease is the most common type, accounting for about 60–70% of all cases. Currently, dementia ranks as the seventh leading cause of death worldwide and is one of the main causes of disability and dependence among older adults.