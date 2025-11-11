In US Posts On Blasts, "Terrorism" In Pak And "Terrible Explosion" In India

The US embassy's social media post on the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday that killed nine people received scathing criticism from people in India. For a start, they said the US embassy's "thoughts and prayers" post on X came a day late.

Others pointed out the US embassy's post didn't even mention anything remotely linked to terrorism, when the car bomb explosion at a traffic stop in one of the most crowded places in Delhi was exactly that, terrorism.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured. Ambassador Sergio Gor," the US embassy in India's official X handle posted.

Replying to the US embassy in India, many social media users including experts who have been tracking geopolitical issues closely for decades highlighted what they described as a huge discrepancy in the US' "thoughts and prayers" post when compared to its "solidarity" message to Pakistan following a blast in an Islamabad court complex today.

"The United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the struggle against terrorism. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in today's senseless attack. We wish a swift recovery to those injured. We condemn this attack and all forms of terrorism and remain committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan's efforts to ensure peace and stability in their nation," the US embassy in Islamabad's official X handle posted.

Many in India questioned the US embassy why it didn't use the word "terrorism" in its message on the car bomb explosion in Delhi that killed nine people, while it mentioned Pakistan's "struggle against terrorism" prominently.

Yet more social media users in India said the US embassy did not waste time to condemn the blast in Islamabad, which happened earlier today. But it posted a message, a day after the blast, for the families of those in Delhi who lost their loved ones.

"It took the US Embassy in India nearly a day to tweet condolences for the terror attack here, but the US Embassy in Pakistan was quicker for the Pakistani attack. It seems terror in India is viewed through a different prism than elsewhere," banker Shiva Mudgil said.

Another X user, Sheffali Singh, said the choice of words and the delay in posting suggested a worrying double standard in how terror in India is viewed.

"It's disappointing to see the US embassy address this tragedy [blast in Delhi] without explicitly calling it what it was: a terrorist attack. Immediate and strong condemnation is essential," she said.

US President Donald Trump had imposed steep tariffs on goods from India due to India's purchase of Russian oil. Despite this, he called India an "important economic and strategic security partner" in the Indo-Pacific region.

The American president has also described Asim Munir, the army chief of Pakistan - a nation whose official state policy supports terror attacks in India - his "favourite Field Marshal".

Trump's claim that he was key in stopping India and Pakistan from a prolonged conflict after Operation Sindoor began is just his claim, officials in India have said. Trump has repeated this claim so many times that commentators began asking whether the two-time US president was desperate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

What Ex-R&AW Chief Said On US

A recent significant comment on the US came from none other than Vikram Sood, one of India's greatest spymasters who headed the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). While he acknowledged China is an immediate threat, he cautioned that the US is a "distant threat".

In an interview to NDTV, Sood suggested India should study the US with a serious intent.

"We haven't studied the US properly. We have studied the US cursorily, on the surface. We haven't read the entire history. I get that feeling that we're perfunctory about the whole thing. And it's Time Magazine and Voice of America and NYT [that] gives an idea," the former R&AW chief said.

In Sood's assessment, the US by imposing steep tariffs wants to assure itself that it is in control, but it is also a "little bit scared" of slipping into second or third place. The tariffs, therefore, served as a signal to say the US is still numero uno.

"Hit hard before anybody reacts and then claim victory. But it has not worked to the extent it should have, and I feel it may have backfired because you raise tariffs, you raise your own prices also. You may cut off my product, but if it is not available in your country, then what do you offer in exchange? You haven't got the manufacturing capability," Sood said.