Retired Principal Arrested In Assam Over Delhi Suicide Blast Post

A retired school principal has been detained in Assam's Cachar district for allegedly posting a controversial comment on social media regarding the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday.

Police said they took suo motu cognisance of the post and summoned the accused, identified as Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan, for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

Barbhuiyan, a resident of the Rongpur area in Silchar, was first taken to the Silchar Sadar Police Station and later shifted to the office of the Superintendent of Police for further interrogation.

According to officials, Barbhuiyan, who earlier served as the principal of Banskandi NMHS School in Cachar, had commented on a social media post about the Red Fort blast, writing that "elections are coming ahead."

Police said the remark appeared to "politicise" an incident linked to national security.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday condemned such online reactions, saying, "Many users were seen celebrating and some shared 'happy' emojis. Are they sympathising with the terrorists? We will take strict action against such comments."

On Monday, a deadly blast near Red Fort in New Delhi killed nine and injured 20. At 6:52 pm, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at a traffic stop near the Red Fort Metro Station leaving mutilated bodies and damaged cars scattered in the area.