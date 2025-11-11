Voting in the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections has ended. Now it's time to find out what the exit polls have predicted for the state.
Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.
In this phase, 3,7 crore voters are deciding the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government. Bihar recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of over 67.14 per cent (provisional) in the second phase till 5 pm. Even phase 1 on November 6 saw a high turnout of over 65 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
In the last elections, the tally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had crashed to 43, a drop of more than 25 seats compared with the previous polls, which was primarily because of the revolt by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. This time, however, Paswan, whose party is now known as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is contesting as a junior NDA constituent.
Nitish Kumar's other political ally, the BJP, which performed better than his party in 2020, is contesting on the same number of seats (101) as the JD(U). The Bihar assembly has 243 seats.
Here are the Live Updates on Bihar Election Poll Of Exit Poll Results 2025:
Election 2025 Poll of Exit Poll: EVMs, VVPAT Machines Being Sealed
EVMs and VVPAT machines in Mohania are being sealed as the voting for the second and final phase concludes.
#WATCH | Kaimur, Bihar | EVMs and VVPAT machines in Mohania are being sealed as the voting for the second and final phase concludes pic.twitter.com/uO7qYbC0Y4— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Exit Poll: Women Actively Participated In Phase 2 Voting, Says Poll Body
The Election Commission said that women actively participated in the second phase of voting in Bihar.
चुनाव का पर्व, बिहार का गर्व!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 11, 2025
दूसरे चरण के मतदान में महिलाएं बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रही हैं। 💪
अब आपकी बारी — घर से निकलें और वोट डालना बिल्कुल न भूलें!
#BiharElections2025 #LoktantrKaTyohar #ECI pic.twitter.com/b1nV36RYkh
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Highest-Ever Turnout
Phase 2 of assembly polls in Bihar today saw the highest ever turnout, with over 60% voting till 5.30 pm. Voting is being held on 122 seats, from where a chunk of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet is seeking re-election. Exit polls are due soon.
Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Poll: Bihar Records Highest Voter Turnout Of 67.14% Till 5 PM
Voter enthusiasm continued to mark the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, with a historic 67.14% turnout recorded across the constituencies until 5 pm.
Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Poll - "Bihar Has Worked Wonders," Says Tejashwi Yadav
Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said his "heart is filled with joy" with the "reports of bumper voting" in the Bihar assembly election.
"My heart is filled with joy; my Bihar has truly worked wonders. Reports of bumper voting are coming in from everywhere. The elderly, women, youth, traders, farmers, every caste, every class is enthusiastically ensuring their participation in this grand festival of democracy. May this momentum not stop, may these steps not halt," he said in a post on X.
मन गदगद है, मेरे बिहार ने कमाल कर दिखाया है। हर जगह से बम्पर वोटिंग की ख़बर आ रही है। बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं, युवा, व्यापारी, किसान, हर जाति, हर वर्ग बढ़-चढ़ कर लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित कर रहा है। ये क्रम रुके नहीं, ये कदम थमें नहीं।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 11, 2025
मैं करबद्ध होकर सभी… pic.twitter.com/rFO1AEEUFr
Poll of Exit Poll Election Results: "We Expect Women Will Vote Fairly," Says Ashok Gehlot On Bihar Polls
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "They (NDA) distributed Rs 10,000 to every woman. We expect the women will vote fairly. We had never heard that money is distributed during the model code of conduct phase."
#WATCH | On Bihar elections, Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, " Bihar is witnessing historic polling in this election. They (NDA) distributed Rs 10,000 to every woman. We expect the women will vote fairly. We had never heard that money is distributed… pic.twitter.com/KIDg5hRvxe— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025
Exit Poll Election Results: 100-Year-Old Casts Vote In Madhubani
A 100-year-old voter cast her vote at the polling booth in Madhubani district.
मधुबनी : बिहार विधान सभा आम निर्वाचन 2025 के दूसरे चरण में जिले के बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा के जरैल गांव के बूथ पर 100 वर्षीय मतदाता ने किया मतदान। कोई भी वोट छूटे नहीं, आएं हम सब मिलकर वोट करें।— Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) November 11, 2025
वोट करेगा बिहार, अपनी सरकार चुनेगा बिहार#BiharElections2025#Biharvidhansabha2025… pic.twitter.com/GcAyN2AbZE
Poll Of Exit Poll: Arwal Presiding Officer Dies On Duty
Amid a high voter turnout in the second phase of the polling in Bihar assembly elections, a few tragic incidents were reported from different parts of the state.
In Arwal district, a presiding officer died on duty. The officer, Arvind Kumar, posted at polling booth number 189 is Maneri Bigha under the Arwal assembly constituency, suddenly fell ill during polling.
Election 2025 Poll of Exit Poll: "NDA Will Win Around 80-120 Seats In 2nd Phase," Says Jitan Ram Manjhi
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win "around 80 out of 122 seats".
"There was 65% of voting in the first phase of the elections, and we are hopeful that in the second phase too, the voting will not be less than around 65-66%. Around 80 out of 122 seats, NDA candidates will win," Manjhi said.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Exit Poll: Massive Turnout In Kishanganj
Massive turnout with long queues were reported in Bihar's Kishanganj. In the seat, Sweety Singh of the BJP is up against Qamrul Hoda.
Poll of Exit Poll Election Results: BJP MP Says "NDA Will Win By Record Votes"
BJP Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh has said that the NDA will win by record votes in Motihari assembly seat. He also claimed that Tejashwi Yadav will not form a government "in this universe".
"That may happen in Nepal or China, but he will not be able to form a government in any Indian state," he said.
#WATCH | Motihari | After casting her vote, Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh says, "We will win by record votes in Motihari assembly seat... He (Tejashwi Yadav) will not form a government in this universe. That may happen in Nepal or China, but he will not be able to form a… https://t.co/zP4BGOR029 pic.twitter.com/2wEPcWlcTW— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Poll: The Seats Witnessing Big Fights
Bihar is voting in the second phase for 122 of its 243 assembly seats. Of these, the BJP had secured a win on 42 seats in 2020, while the RJD bagged 33 seats, the Janata Dal (United) 20 seats, the Congress 11 and the Left parties collectively secured five.
Exit Poll Election Results: Tejashwi Yadav Urges People In Queues Not To Return Without Voting
JD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that people have given a direct message through "record voting" that they want "result" and not "jumla
".
He also claimed the administration may slow down the pace og the polls at some places, urging voters not to leave the queues without casting their vote.
Poll Of Exit Poll: 60.40% Polling For Phase 2 Till 3 pm
Bihar recorded 60.40 percent polling for phase 2 till 3 pm. In phase 1, the polling percentage till 3 pm was 53.77 per cent.
Exit Poll Results 2025: Clash Near Booth In Bihar's Nawada
A clash took place near a polling booth in Warisaliganj area in Bihar's Nawada district between supporters of different parties. A video allegedly showing the clash has gone viral on social media.