Bihar STET Result 2025: Scorecards To Be Released Shortly, Check Direct Link To Download

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Result 2025 soon on its official website, bsebstet.com. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the results will be able to check their scorecards once the results are announced. The outcome is crucial for aspirants seeking government teaching jobs at the secondary school level.

Once released, candidates will be able to access their results through the official login portal using their registration number and date of birth. The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted from October 14 to October 31, 2025, for the recruitment of teachers in secondary schools across the state. The Bihar STET 2025 merit list will also be released along with the scorecards.

The STET 2025 recruitment process is conducted in two stages: Paper 1 (for Classes 9 and 10) and Paper 2 (for Classes 11 and 12).

Bihar STET Result 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website of Bihar STET at bsebstet.com

Log in using the registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

The Bihar STET Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

Educational Qualification

For Secondary level posts, applicants must hold a BEd along with a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, with at least 50% marks.

Candidates with BA-BEd or BSc-BEd degrees are also eligible.

For Senior Secondary (Higher Secondary) posts, a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks, along with a BEd, is required.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit is 37 years for general candidates.

Women, Backward Classes (BC), and Most Backward Classes (MBC) get 3 years of relaxation.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates get 5 years of relaxation.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD/Divyang) are eligible for 10 years of relaxation.

Bihar STET 2025: Passing Criteria

To qualify in the exam, candidates need to secure the following minimum marks:

General: 50%

BC: 45.5%

EBC: 42.5%

SC/ST, PwD, and Women: 40%

The test comprised multiple-choice questions, and there was no negative marking. Those who clear the exam will be awarded a passing certificate, valid for a lifetime.