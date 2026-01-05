Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Result Out: 57.96 Per Cent Pass As 4.4 Lakh Appear

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result today, January 5, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website bsebstet.org. Out of the 4,42,214 candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025, a total of 2,56,301 candidates have qualified. This includes 1,04,167 female and 1,52,134 male candidates, taking the overall pass percentage to 57.96 per cent.

Bihar STET 2025 Exam: How To Download Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result?

Visit the official website bsebstet.com. Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.

How Much Candidates Need To Score To Qualify Bihar BSEB STET?

General category candidates need to score 50 per cent to qualify the examination, while Backward Classes (BC) candidates will be required to score 45.5 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates 42.5 per cent and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women 40 per cent.