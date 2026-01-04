Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam: Result To Be Announced By January 5, Chairman Confirms

Bihar BSEB STET Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 examination result on January 5, 2026 (Monday) for both paper 1 and 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam between October 14 and November 16 can check and download their result on the official website bsebstet.com. The announcement was made by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore according to several media reports.

The paper 1 is conducted for recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10 and paper 2 is held for Classes 11 and 12.

How Much Candidates Need To Score To Qualify Bihar BSEB STET?

General category candidates need to score 50 per cent to qualify the examination, while Backward Classes (BC) candidates will be required to score 45.5 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates 42.5 per cent and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women 40 per cent.

Bihar STET 2025 Result: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website bsebstet.com

Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

The Bihar STET Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.

The test comprised of multiple-choice questions with no negative marking. Candidates who clear the Teacher Eligibility exam will be awarded a passing certificate which remains valid for lifetime.