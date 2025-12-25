Bihar STET 2025: Result Likely To Be Released Soon, Details Here

Bihar STET 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result soon for both paper 1 and paper 2. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website bsebstet.com. Along with the results, merit list and score card will also be released.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was held from October 14 to October 31, 2025 for candidates aspiring to become secondary school teachers in the state. The paper 1 is held for recruitment of teacher in Classes 9 and 10 and paper 2 for Classes 11 and 12.

General category candidates will be required to score 50 per cent to qualify the examination, while Backward Classes (BC) candidates need to score 45.5 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates 42.5 per cent and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women 40 per cent.

Bihar STET 2025 Result: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website bsebstet.com

Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

The Bihar STET Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.

The test comprised of multiple-choice questions with no negative marking. Candidates who clear the Teacher Eligibility exam will be awarded a passing certificate which remains valid for lifetime.