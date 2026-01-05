Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam: Result Likely To Be Released Today, Download Link Here

Bihar STET 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result today, January 5, 2025. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 according to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. Candidates can check and download their result and scorecard on the official website bsebstet.com.
Bihar STET 2025 Exam: How To Download Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result?
- Visit the official website bsebstet.com
- Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code
- The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.
Download Link - "Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Download Link"
Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result: Qualifying Marks Required
Candidates who appeared for the 2025 Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test need to score the following scores as per their Caste category:
- General Category - 50 Per Cent
- Backward Classes (BC) - 45.5 Per Cent
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 42.5 Per Cent
- Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women - 40 Per Cent
Exam Details
The test comprised of multiple-choice questions. There was no negative marking applicable. Candidates who clear the STET 2025 exam will be awarded a passing certificate which remains valid for lifetime.
The paper 1 is conducted for recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10 and paper 2 is held for Classes 11 and 12.