Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam: Result Likely To Be Released Today, Download Link Here

Bihar STET 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result today, January 5, 2025. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 according to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. Candidates can check and download their result and scorecard on the official website bsebstet.com.

Bihar STET 2025 Exam: How To Download Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result?

Visit the official website bsebstet.com

Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.

Download Link - "Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Download Link"

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result: Qualifying Marks Required

Candidates who appeared for the 2025 Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test need to score the following scores as per their Caste category:

General Category - 50 Per Cent

Backward Classes (BC) - 45.5 Per Cent

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 42.5 Per Cent

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women - 40 Per Cent

Exam Details

The test comprised of multiple-choice questions. There was no negative marking applicable. Candidates who clear the STET 2025 exam will be awarded a passing certificate which remains valid for lifetime.

The paper 1 is conducted for recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10 and paper 2 is held for Classes 11 and 12.