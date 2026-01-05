Advertisement

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam: Result Likely To Be Released Today, Download Link Here

Bihar BSEB STET Result: The board is expected to release the score card along with results today for both paper 1 and paper 2 STET examination.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam: Result Likely To Be Released Today, Download Link Here
Bihar STET 2025 Result: There was no negative marking applicable

Bihar STET 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result today, January 5, 2025. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 according to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. Candidates can check and download their result and scorecard on the official website bsebstet.com.

Bihar STET 2025 Exam: How To Download Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result?

  • Visit the official website bsebstet.com
  • Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code
  • The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.

Download Link - "Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Download Link"

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result: Qualifying Marks Required

Candidates who appeared for the 2025 Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test need to score the following scores as per their Caste category:

  • General Category - 50 Per Cent
  • Backward Classes (BC) - 45.5 Per Cent
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 42.5 Per Cent
  • Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women - 40 Per Cent

Exam Details

The test comprised of multiple-choice questions. There was no negative marking applicable. Candidates who clear the STET 2025 exam will be awarded a passing certificate which remains valid for lifetime.

The paper 1 is conducted for recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10 and paper 2 is held for Classes 11 and 12.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Exam, Bihar STET 2025 Result Release Date, Bihar STET 2025 Result Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com