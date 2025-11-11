Bihar Votes In Final Round Of Polling, Test For Nitish Kumar's Cabinet: 10 Points

The second phase of the assembly election in Bihar began this morning. Polling is being held on 122 assembly seats across multiple districts of the state. A chunk of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet is up for polls in this round.

Here are the top 10 points from this big story: The election comes amid reports of rift within the opposition Grand Alliance. But Mukesh Sahani, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, who is also the Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate of the Opposition alliance, has issued a flat denial. This phase is being seen as a test of strength for minor NDA partners - Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, both of which have got six seats each. Nine ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet are contesting in this phase -- Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai), Mohd Zama Khan (Chainpur), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Krishna Nandan Paswan (Harsidhi), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Neeraj Kumar Bablu (Chhatapur), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Prem Kumar (Gaya), Sheila Mandal (Phulparas), Vijay Mandal (Sikti), and Jayant Raj Kushwaha (Amarpur). The districts going to polls today include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, all of which share borders with Nepal. Many of the districts going to polls fall in the Seemanchal region, which has a big concentration of Muslim population, making this phase crucial for both ruling and the opposition alliances.. Among the constituencies that are most-watched is the Kahalgaon Assembly seat in Bhagalpur district, which is set to witness a four-cornered contest. Mahagathbandhan allies RJD and the Congress are engaged in a friendly contest in this constituency. Also in fray is the ruling Janata Dal United. The BJP's sitting legislator Pawan Kumar Yadav has turned rebel and is contesting as Independent. The other key candidates in fray include state Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, who hopes to retain the reserved seat of Kutumba for a second consecutive term; former assembly speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD), Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan and CPI-ML Legislature Party leader Mehboob Alam. . Security has been strengthened for the second phase with over 4 lakh personnel pressed into service. The state recorded a record voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the first phase of election last week. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

