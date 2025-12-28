Watch: Group Of Monkeys In Odisha Risk Lives To Save Companion From Crocodile

A group of monkeys in Odisha made a valiant attempt to rescue a companion from a saltwater crocodile. The incident, captured on camera, occurred in the Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district.

The footage shows a large troop of monkeys swimming in a straight line towards the crocodile, trying to save their companion. The region's rivers and rivulets, including the Kharinasi tributary of the Mahanadi, are known for frequent crocodile sightings, which often pose a threat to wildlife and occasionally humans.

According to eyewitnesses, a crocodile suddenly attacked and dragged one of the monkeys into the river. Instead of fleeing, several other monkeys jumped into the water and chased the predator in an attempt to rescue their friend. Despite their determined efforts, the crocodile overpowered the group, and their companion could not be saved.

Crocodiles are commonly seen across Odisha, especially around Bhitarkanika National Park, home to India's largest saltwater crocodile population, and coastal areas such as Astaranga and Chandrabhaga near Puri. Recent floods have also forced them into villages.

In October, a 57-year-old woman went missing after a crocodile dragged her into the Kharasrota river in Odisha's Kantia village while she was bathing. Villagers attempted to rescue her but she couldn't be saved. Fire brigade personnel and police launched a search operation in the river following reports of the incident. A video showing the crocodile dragging the woman went viral on social media.

Crocodiles often appear near human settlements due to a combination of habitat overlap, environmental factors, and food availability. Many villages and towns border crocodile habitats, naturally bringing humans and reptiles into proximity. Heavy rains and floods can push crocodiles out of their usual areas in parks and rivers into nearby villages. Crocodiles follow water bodies and prey, which often leads them toward rivers, coasts, and other areas frequented by people.