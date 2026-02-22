Viral Baby Monkey 'Punch' Becomes Star Attraction At Japan Zoo: "The World Is With Him"

Dozens of fans swarmed a Japanese zoo on Friday to see Punch, a baby macaque who's gone viral on social media. Abandoned by his mother months ago, Punch's attachment to a stuffed orangutan toy has captured hearts worldwide. The six-month-old became an internet sensation after videos showed him clinging to zookeepers and dragging the toy around.

Notably, Punch's mother, possibly due to inexperience or summer heat stress, rejected him. In the wild, bonding with their mothers is crucial for baby monkeys' safety, warmth, and emotional balance. The zoo tried alternatives like towels, but Punch chose the orangutan toy.

An Outpouring of Love

Over 100 visitors swarmed the monkey enclosure at Ichikawa City Zoo on Friday, snapping photos and cheering Punch on as he tentatively approached other monkeys. Zoo officials say he's adjusting well, and fans are flocking to see him in person. Some even travelled from afar after seeing his story on Instagram

"We've been here since this morning. We rarely come to a zoo, but we wanted to see cute Punch," said 32-year-old Sayaka Takimoto.

Vincent Jolly, a reporter from the French newspaper Le Figaro, shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "I've been to Ichikawa Zoo to check on Punch. Only to see dozens of people coming from all over to see how he was doing."

Watch the video here:

Another visitor told AFP, "He's so cute, so I had to come see him. I studied his pictures in advance so that I could recognise him. It makes me a little sad he's growing so fast, but I'm relieved to see he's making friends."

Punch's situation started improving this month as he began integrating with the troop, playfully poking others and getting scolded. He's been scolded by other monkeys before, but he's learned to socialise with them. In one video, Punch ran to his orangutan toy after being dragged, but left it to hang out with the others.

Another heartwarming video shows an adult monkey hugging Punch, and a third video captured an adult grooming him. In the primate world, grooming is a vital social language used to build trust, strengthen bonds, and establish hierarchy within the group.

The zoo issued a statement on Friday asking visitors to "support Punch's efforts" to socialise as his troop has not shown any serious aggression. "While Punch is scolded (by other monkeys), he shows mental strength and resilience," the zoo said.

Punch's Story

Punch was born in July 2025, but his mother abandoned him soon after birth. His early attempts to fit in failed as other monkeys either ignored him or behaved violently. He then formed a strong bond with a plush orangutan toy, dubbed "Ora-mama," which has provided him comfort and security.

"This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold. We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that's why we chose it," zookeeper Kosuke Shikano said.

Internet Reaction

Reacting to the videos of people visiting Punch, one user wrote, "1 person didn't want him; now all the world loves and wants him. It's a nice lesson."

Another commented, "OMG, the way he took that toy's hand and put it on his head, I'm sure he really wants a mother to rub his head, poor baby."

A third said, "Single-handedly united the world and put the zoo on the map. Love it."

"That poor thing thinks he's not loved... unaware of the thing that he's loved by millions of people," added a fourth.