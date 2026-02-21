Watch: Viral Baby Monkey Punch Finally Accepted By His Troop With Heartwarming Hug

Punch-kun, the seven-month-old macaque monkey living in Ichikawa City Zoo, may have finally been accepted by his troop. A moving video showing an adult monkey drawing baby Punch into a warm embrace is now being widely circulated on social media. The beloved monkey captured hearts worldwide as video clips showed him clinging to a stuffed toy after being abandoned by his mother.

"After enduring days of rejection, Baby Punch finally experienced the comfort of love. Today, the adult monkey Onsing drew little Punch into a firm, deeply reassuring embrace," an X account named @dondawastaken captioned the accompanying video.

Another video captured an adult monkey gently grooming Punch. In the primate world, grooming is a vital social language used to build trust, strengthen bonds, and establish hierarchy within the group.

"You guys don't know how much I needed this. Wow," said one user while another added: "Didn't know I would be weeping at a baby monkey being accepted by other monkeys, but here we are."

A third commented: "Seeing him gradually fitting into the group little by little, I'm really so glad. Yesterday was tough, but today is packed with healing! Please stay happy forever, Punch-kun."

Punch And Plushie Orangutan

Punch first made the headlines after the zookeepers introduced him to the monkey enclosure. His early attempts to fit in failed as other monkeys either ignored him or behaved violently. Punch's only comfort was a large orangutan plush toy that a member of staff gifted him as a tool for muscle building and maternal replacement.

The Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens issued a statement on Friday (Feb 20), detailing how the social dynamics among monkeys resulted in the current situation.

"When Punch approached another baby monkey from the troop in attempt to communicate, the baby monkey avoided him. Punch then sat down, apparently giving up on communicating with the monkey, after which he was scolded and dragged by an adult monkey," the zoo said.

"The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to communicate. She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing "don't be mean.""

The zoo added that Punch has been scolded by other monkeys many times in the past and has learned how to socialise with them.