Rejected By Its Own Mother? Possible Explanations In Punch The Monkey's Case

Punch, a Japanese macaque born at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan in 2025, was rejected by his mother shortly after birth. His story has gone viral on social media, with many users wondering exactly why his mother abandoned him. Despite living among dozens of monkeys, Punch's only friend is a stuffed orangutan toy that provides him with safety and comfort. The plushie was given by the zookeepers when they noticed that the macaque had been dumped. Now Punch clings to it, plays with it and sleeps with it.

"This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold," zookeeper Kosuke Shikano said. "We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that's why we chose it."

Also read | Story Of Abandoned Baby Monkey Punch Moves Internet, Andrew Tate's Brother Offers To Buy It

Photo Credit: Reuters

Japanese baby macaques typically cling to their mothers to build muscle strength and for a sense of security. Shikano said that the staff swung into action when they noticed Punch alone, because he really needed that support.

It is heartbreaking, but not uncommon in primates, especially among first-time mothers, the International Business Times reported. An old research analysed this phenomenon and noted that "infant abuse and neglect" is not unique to humans. "In monkeys and apes, some mothers occasionally display violent behavior towards their infants and a few others abandon their infants shortly after birth," the research mentioned.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Possible Reasons For Rejection

Temperature: Shikano thinks Punch's mother abandoned him because of the extreme heat in July when she gave birth.

Inexperience: According to the research, first-time mothers may struggle to establish an immediate bond with their offspring, leading to rejection or neglect.

Environmental Stress: Extreme temperatures, loud noises, or other environmental factors can contribute to a mother's decision to abandon her infant.

Traumatic Past: It was also found that a female macaque was likely to become an abusive mother if she was abused as an infant.

Physical Condition: Mothers in poor physical condition or with inadequate nutrition may prioritise their own survival over caring for their offspring.

Also read | Watch: Viral Baby Monkey Punch Finally Accepted By His Troop With Heartwarming Hug

Photo Credit: Reuters

What's Next For Punch?

Punch has had some differences with the other monkeys as he has tried to communicate with them, but zookeepers say that is part of the learning process, and he is steadily integrating with the troop.

"I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy," Shikano said.

Despite initial rejection, Punch has made remarkable progress. He has recently begun interacting with other monkeys and is learning vital social cues.