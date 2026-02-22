Story Of Abandoned Baby Monkey Punch Moves Internet, Andrew Tate's Brother Offers To Buy It

Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate, has offered $250,000 to buy Punch, the baby Japanese macaque who went viral for clinging to a stuffed orangutan toy after being abandoned by his mother. The seven-month-old monkey's journey has captivated hearts worldwide.

Born in July 2025, Punch was rejected by his mother and hand-raised by zookeepers. He formed a strong bond with a plush orangutan toy, dubbed "Ora-mama," which has provided him comfort and security.

"This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold," zookeeper Kosuke Shikano said. "We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that's why we chose it."

Punch sits next to a stuffed orangutan at Ichikawa City Zoo.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Videos of Punch's attachment to the toy sparked a global outpouring of sympathy and support. Reposting one such video, Tristan on X wrote, "Which Zoo owns this monkey. @Cobratate and I will buy it."

He mentioned $250,000 as the offer and said, "I am NOT joking."

The offer has sparked debate on social media.

Which Zoo owns this monkey.@Cobratate and I will buy it.



250,000 dollars.



I am NOT joking. https://t.co/44UXASPwsO — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) February 19, 2026

The post went viral, garnering more than 5.5 million views in just two days. The internet has reacted strongly, with some praising the Tates' gesture as a rescue effort, while others question the ethics of removing Punch from the zoo.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much sir for that. Your support really made a great difference," one user wrote in the comment section. "Baby needs a home. Let the Tate bros buy him and give him the best life! Thanks for trying either way Fellas!" said another.

But one user reminded, "Buying the monkey and taking her away from her family is not such a good idea."

"Spending $250,000 to buy a monkey is highly impractical and ethically complex," another user wrote.

"Most zoos do not sell primates to private individuals, as they are protected under federal and international wildlife laws (CITES)," a third user wrote.

Latest videos suggest that Punch is finally making friends at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, after earlier getting bullied by some monkeys.