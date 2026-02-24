Japanese Zoo Creates Stress-Free Zone For Monkeys After Viral Punch Video Sparks Concern

After a video of a "monkey punch" went viral, the Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Garden in Japan has taken steps to reduce stress for its monkeys. The zoo shared an update on X along with a photo showing visitors standing in a queue to see the monkeys.

The zoo stated in its post that the image may not be completely clear, but a portion of the outer perimeter of Monkey Mountain has been declared a restricted area. They stated that this decision was made to reduce stress for the monkeys.

They also stated that people are observing the animals in a very peaceful manner. The zoo expressed gratitude to all visitors for their cooperation and support.

Check Out The Post Here:

This step was taken after increased discussion about the monkeys, to ensure that the animals live in a peaceful and comfortable environment.

The post reads, "The photo might be a bit hard to see, but... We've set up a restricted zone in part of the outer perimeter of Monkey Mountain. This is to reduce stress for the monkeys. Everyone has been watching very quietly. Thank you so much."

Earlier, the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens issued a statement regarding the video of Punch that went viral on the internet.

Through that statement they put the light on the viral monkey Punch. They mentioned, "The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to communicate. She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing "don't be mean."