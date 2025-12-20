Bihar STET 2025 Result Live: Scorecards To Be Out Shortly, Here's Direct Link To Download

Bihar STET 2025 Result Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, bsebstet.com, using their registration number and date of birth.Along with the result, BSEB will also release the STET 2025 scorecard and merit list.

The eligibility test assesses candidates for recruitment to teaching positions in secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar.



The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted between October 14 and October 31, 2025, at multiple centres across the state.

Bihar STET 2025 Result: How To Check and Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Bihar STET 2025 scorecards once the result link is activated:

Visit the official Bihar STET website at bsebstet.com.

Enter the registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Submit the login details to view the Bihar STET 2025 result on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The STET 2025 will have two papers - Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Senior Secondary).

Educational Qualification

For Secondary level posts, applicants must hold a B.Ed. along with a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, with at least 50% marks.

Candidates with BA-BEd or BSc-BEd degrees are also eligible.

For Senior Secondary (Higher Secondary) posts, a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks, along with a BEd, is required.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit is 37 years for general candidates.

Women, Backward Classes (BC), and Most Backward Classes (MBC) get 3 years of relaxation.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates get 5 years of relaxation.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD/Divyang) are eligible for 10 years of relaxation.

Bihar STET 2025: Passing Criteria

To qualify in the exam, candidates need to secure the following minimum marks:

General: 50%

BC: 45.5%

EBC: 42.5%

SC/ST, PwD, and Women: 40%

The test comprised multiple-choice questions, and there was no negative marking. Those who clear the exam will be awarded a passing certificate, valid for a lifetime.

Bihar STET 2025 Application Process

The Bihar STET 2025 notification was released on September 9, 2025, providing relief to candidates awaiting the examination announcement. The application process began on September 11 and concluded on September 19, 2025.