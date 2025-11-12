More Women Voted For NDA, First-Time Voters Chose Mahagathbandhan: Axis My India Exit Poll

- NDA projected to win 121-140 seats in Bihar polls, showed Axis My India exit polls
- Mahagathbandhan leads among youth voters aged 18-29, winning up to 46% votes
- Women favoured NDA with 45% votes; men preferred Mahagathbandhan with 42% votes
All exit polls thus far have given a majority to the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections, but the Mahagathbandhan has been favoured by more young voters, according to a new exit poll. The NDA will win 121-140 seats, Axis My India projected, joining the other exit polls to suggest a clear edge to the Nitish Kumar-led alliance. It gave 98-118 seats to the Mahagathbandhan and up to two seats to the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party. The party-wise vote share stood at 43% for the NDA, 41% for the Mahagathbandhan, and 4% for the JSP, according to the exit poll.
Axis My India has also shared voting data suggestive of the caste, age, and gender-wise breakups, suggesting that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan managed to retain its Muslim-Yadav vote banks and that women voted in large numbers for the NDA.
Read: Exit Poll Predicts Close Contest In Bihar, 121-145 Seats For NDA
Health warning: Exit polls often go wrong.
Age-Wise Data
More first-time voters favoured the Mahagathbandhan, the exit poll showed, reflective of the youth trust in the Tejashwi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi combine. In the 18-19 group, 46% voted for the Opposition alliance. In the 20-29 age group, they won 44%. The NDA will manage to get just 37% in these age groups, the exit poll projected.
The figures change drastically as the age groups increase. In the 30-39 group, NDA will have a minor edge of 43% over the Mahagathbandhan's 42%. The figure keeps rising for the NDA. For those 70 and above, the figure stands at 51% for the NDA.
Gender-Wise Data
More women voters favoured the NDA while more men voted for the Mahagathbandhan, the Axis exit poll showed. About 45% of the women voted for the NDA, and 40% voted for the Opposition. The figures were opposite for the male voters. Among those who voted, the Mahagathbandhan drew 42% votes while the NDA won 41%.
Women form a major vote bank for Nitish Kumar, the chief ministerial face of the NDA, with his report card flaunting popular women-centric schemes, including financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women.
Employment-Wise Data
The unemployed (49%) and students (48%) formed the biggest employment-based vote bank for the Mahagathbandhan as against 34% and 33% for the NDA. For the BJP and JDU-led coalition, the highest vote shares came from the self-employed (49%) and housewives (48%) categories as against 36% and 37% for the Mahagathbandhan.
Caste-Wise Breakup
The Mahagathbandhan retained its Muslim-Yadav vote banks where the NDA put up a poor performance, it was projected. However, it failed to achieve a convincing vote share among other subcastes.
In the Yadav grouping, the Mahagathbandhan would bag 90% votes as against the NDA's 6%. Among Muslims, the Mahagathbandhan would win 79% as against the NDA's 6%. In the other caste groups—including the SC, ST, EBC, and OBC—the figures were in favour of the NDA by a considerable margin.
The subcastes, too, including Brahmins, Rajputs, Bhumihars, and General castes, have been projected to be favouring the NDA.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world