"Will Never Rely On Mafia To Win Polls": Prashant Kishor To NDTV After Bihar Rout

Despite suffering a massive setback in the recently concluded Bihar elections, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor seems determined and hopeful that he will bring a change in the state in the future. In an episode of Walk The Talk with NDTV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Kishor said that he would not rest until he wins Bihar.

"I will try for five more years in Bihar," Kishor said and pointed out that he will never change his fundamentals. "People have seen me as an election strategist; they have seen me doing work, and they have seen me analysing poll data. You don't know my persistence," he said.

"Let it take five years or 10 years, I will not back down."

"Put Forward Respected People To Fight Polls"

"You have to stick to what you believe is right. I feel whatever I'm doing for Bihar is right. There can be improvements in terms of operational and tactical strategies. But there will be no change fundamentally," Kishor told Rahul Kanwal.

Kishor also said that he and his party would never rely on the sand or liquor mafia to fight elections.

"I put forward respected members of the society to fight the polls-professors, IPS officers, IAS officers, and social workers. They suffered a massive defeat, but they will fight elections again," Kishor said.

"Just because we lost these polls doesn't mean I would rely on the mafia to fight elections next time. I will never compromise on this. We will do a review if we don't succeed even after 10 years," the Jan Suraaj chief further said.