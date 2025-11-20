PM Modi's 'Gamcha' Sign-Off After Nitish Kumar 10.0 Oath Ceremony

Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for a 10th time. The swearing-in ceremony, at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, witnessed an environment of fervour as thousands gathered, waving scarves and placards featuring Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Modi and top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which won handsomely in the recently concluded assembly elections in Bihar.

Viral Moment: Modi Waves The "Gamcha"

A captivating spectacle at the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar and other ministers was Modi waving the Gamcha (scarf) at the crowd, which responded back with the same excitement.

The gesture by Modi reflected a sign-off as the new Bihar government under Nitish Kumar's leadership has been sworn in for the next five years.

PM Modi's 'gamchha' sign off at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan

Earlier, the prime minister waved the scarf on November 14 as he entered the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the NDA emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections.

The NDA won 202 seats, with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) winning 85 seats. Kumar is already the eighth longest-serving chief minister and, if he serves out this term, will be the longest-serving ever, eclipsing Sikkim leader Pawan Chamling's 24 years.

Nineteen MLAs, starting with BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, and Dilip Jaiswal, were also sworn in and will form the nucleus of the new government, with the emphasis on experienced faces.