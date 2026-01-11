Advertisement
BJP Breaks Alliance With Maharashtra MLA's Party, But Claims Support Of Wife

Confirming the development, Amravati BJP district president Nitin Dhande on Sunday said his party had withdrawn support on the six seats allotted to Rana's outfit.

Rana's wife and Navneet Rana will continue to campaign for BJP candidates.
Amravati:

The BJP and MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party have broken their alliance for the January 15 Amravati Municipal Corporation elections.

"On these seats, we are backing independent candidates ideologically connected to the BJP. The Yuva Swabhiman Party did not keep its word and fielded candidates against the BJP," he alleged.

Dhande, however, said Rana's wife and former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana will continue to campaign for BJP candidates.

