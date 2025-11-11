Hotelier Wanted To Take A Cab Home From Red Fort Last Evening. A Metro Ride At 6.51 PM Saved His Life

Sometimes, destiny intervenes in the most unexpected ways. Ajay Singh, a hotelier from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, unknowingly escaped one of Delhi's deadliest blasts simply because he changed his mind at the last minute.

On Monday evening, a powerful explosion ripped through the area near Red Fort Metro Station around 6:52 pm, killing nearly 10 people and injuring over 20 or more. Ajay, who had planned to take a cab home, decided instead to take the metro - a ticket he purchased at 6:51 pm, just moments before the blast.

A Last-Minute Decision That Changed Everything

Sharing his experience on LinkedIn, Ajay Singh, Managing Director of Merakii Hospitality, revealed how a spontaneous change in plans saved his life. "Last evening, I was in Chandni Chowk, walking towards Red Fort to take a cab back home. And then - out of nowhere - I changed my mind and decided to take the metro instead. The ticket was purchased at 6:51 PM. Had it not been for that random change of plan, I would have been right around the blast site... or very, very close to it."

According to initial reports, the blast originated from a Hyundai i20 car parked near the Red Fort Metro Station. The impact left behind mangled vehicles and shattered glass. Investigators believe the suspects may have mishandled the explosives, causing an accidental detonation. Three doctors from Faridabad's Al-Falah University have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

'Maybe It Was Instinct, Maybe It Was Karma'

Reflecting on the near escape, Ajay admitted that taking the metro was highly unusual for him. "Here's what's strange - I have never, believe me you, never taken the metro back home. With plenty of shopping bags in hand, the obvious choice was a cab. Yet, for some reason, I still chose the metro. Maybe it was instinct. Maybe it was luck. Or maybe... it was karma doing its quiet work in the background. Sometimes, life gives us subtle signs - gentle nudges that steer us away from what we can't foresee. Feeling deeply grateful today - for that tiny decision, for the unseen protection, and for the reminder that there's always something bigger looking out for us."

Born in a defence family in Chandigarh and raised in Chennai, Ajay left a well-paying corporate job in his twenties to pursue a more fulfilling path in the Himalayas. Today, he leads Merakii Hospitality, a growing collection of boutique Airbnb stays that combine comfort, community, and adventure.

"I traded a well-paying job in my early 20s for something way more exciting - exploring the Himalayas and helping others experience their magic too!" he shares on his profile.

Ajay Singh's story stands as a reminder that life can change in a matter of moments.

