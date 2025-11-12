Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma Posts Emotional Note After Delhi Blast: "My Heart Is Heavy"

Following the tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, Manika Vishwakarma, India's representative at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, expressed her pain and solidarity through a heartfelt Instagram post yesterday (November 11).

Sharing her note with the caption "Speechless and heartbroken," Manika conveyed grief for the victims, sent prayers to the bereaved families, and lauded the courage of those responding to the tragedy.

'To My Dear Delhi... My Heart Is Heavy'

In her message, Manika addressed the people of Delhi and the nation, writing, "To my fellow Indians, to my dear Delhi, and to every family touched by the recent, heartbreaking blast, today, my heart is heavy, and my spirit mourns with you. The news of the bomb blast in our beloved national capital has sent a wave of shock and profound sorrow across the country."

She extended condolences to families who lost their loved ones and wished a swift recovery for the injured. "To the families who have lost their loved ones in this senseless act of violence, there are no words that can soothe such a deep wound. Please know that you are in my every prayer. May you find the strength to endure this darkness, and may the memories of those you have lost be a source of comfort and courage," she wrote.

'As A Daughter Of India, I Stand With You'

The beauty queen reflected on her role as Miss Universe India, saying the crown comes with a duty beyond glamour. "Wearing the crown of Miss Universe India is a profound responsibility. It is a platform to speak for unity, peace, and compassion, especially when our collective heart is breaking," she wrote. "I use that voice today to say: we will not be divided. We will care for one another. We will heal, together."

Manika also paid tribute to the resilience and bravery shown in the aftermath of the tragedy. "In the face of such terror, it is natural to feel anger and fear. But as I look at the images from Delhi, I also see something else-the incredible bravery of our first responders, the selflessness of strangers helping strangers, and the unbreakable spirit of our people. That is the true identity of Delhi, of India. It is a spirit that refuses to be bowed by hatred."

Concluding her message, she urged everyone to honour the lives lost through compassion and collective strength.

"Let us honour the lives lost by choosing solidarity over division, and hope over despair. Let us support the agencies working tirelessly to ensure our safety and stand as one nation, resilient and strong," she wrote, signing off with "My deepest condolences, my unwavering support, and my promise to stand for a peaceful future are with you all," she wrote.

Read her full post here:

About The Delhi Blast

Nine people were killed and 20 others injured when a high-intensity explosion tore through a white Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday (November 3) evening.

The blast, which occurred around 6.52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station, sent shockwaves through the area, leaving mangled vehicles and debris scattered across one of the capital's busiest zones.

Authorities have since cordoned off the site, and investigations are underway to determine the cause and those responsible for the attack.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and grief, with leaders, citizens, and public figures, including Manika Vishwakarma, calling for unity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

