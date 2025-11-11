Final Phase Assembly Elections Live Updates: Preparations are in full swing for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women and one third-gender candidate, across 122 constituencies today. Voting began at 7:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm across 20 districts.
This phase is crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, as 12 ministers from his government are in the race. Among JD(U) candidates are Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).
Ministers from the BJP in the race include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).
People Of Bihar Have An Alternative: Jan Suraaj Spokesperson Vivek Kumar
8 Assembly By-Polls Begin Across India
Visuals from a polling booth in Odisha's Nuapada as people cast their vote. The seat fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Wife Confident Of Victory Despite Limited Campaign Outreach
Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, who is contesting the Karakat Assembly constituency as an independent candidate, expressed confidence in public support, stating that the electorate has already "made up their mind" to ensure her victory.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Security Tightens In Bhagalpur For Second Phase
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Pink Polling Centers Ready For 2nd Phase In Katihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Key Constituencies To Watch
The seats going to polls include 11 in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.
Security Heightened In Bihar Following Delhi Explosion
A high alert has been declared in Bihar following a fatal explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday, which tragically resulted in nine deaths.
Talking to PTI, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said, "A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station. All wings of Bihar Police have been directed to maintain close watch and extraordinary vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations."
8 Assembly By-Polls Today Alongside Bihar Elections
By-elections for eight assembly constituencies spread over six States and one Union Territory are set to be held today, including Budgam and Nagrota (J&K), Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Dampa (Mizoram), and Nuapada (Odisha). Counting of votes is set to take place on November 14, along with the Bihar Assembly Elections.