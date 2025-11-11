Final Phase Assembly Elections Live Updates: Preparations are in full swing for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women and one third-gender candidate, across 122 constituencies today. Voting began at 7:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm across 20 districts.

This phase is crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, as 12 ministers from his government are in the race. Among JD(U) candidates are Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the race include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Here Are The Live Updates: