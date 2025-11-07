Doctor Recommends These 8 Morning Habits For A Healthy Gut

A healthy morning routine is crucial for establishing a positive foundation for the rest of the day. When you start your day with mindful practices, you set the tone for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Healthy morning habits can help boost energy levels, enhance mental clarity, reduce stress and increase productivity. Additionally, these habits can also help promote digestive health. By incorporating hydration and proper nutrition first thing in the morning, you nurture your digestive system. This can improve gut health, which is strongly linked to overall health, including immune function and mood stability.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor -a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities - shared 8 morning habits that are particularly beneficial for the gut.

"I am a board certified gut doctor and here are 8 morning habits that I use for my own gut," he wrote in an Instagram post.

8 morning habit for a healthy gut

1. Drink water before coffee

This simple habit "rehydrates your body after sleep and kickstarts digestion," Dr Sethi mentioned. Drinking water first thing in the morning also boosts metabolism, supports weight management, enhances skin health and helps the body flush out toxins. "Aim for 1-2 cups before your first sip of caffeine," Dr. Sethi advised.

2. Get morning sunlight

Morning sunlight boosts vitamin D levels, resets your body clock, and elevates serotonin levels for better digestion. "Step outside for 5-10 minutes within an hour of waking."

3. Morning breathwork

Breathing exercises are beneficial to both your brain and body. Morning breathwork "activates the vagus nerve plus and calms the gut brain axis. Practice 2-3 minutes of deep breathing before breakfast," Dr. Sethi said.

4. Prebiotic boost

Just like probiotics, prebiotics are also essential for optimal gut health. "Feeds your good bacteria right from the start of the day." The expert also recommended having slightly green banana or oats for breakfast.

5. Protein + Fibre + Probiotic for breakfast

This powerful combination balances blood sugar and fuels gut microbes. Some breakfast option include:

Greek yogurt with berries, chia or flaxseeds

Eggs with veggies with kefir or lassi drink

6. Eat without screens

While eating activates the parasympathetic system (digest), scrolling triggers the sympathetic system (fight/flight). Avoid using phones while eating to let your gut and brain work together. So, no phones until you are done.

7. Walk after breakfast

Walking after meals is a well-known for weight management and better digestion. According to Dr. Sethi, even a 2-5 minutes walk post-breakfast can make a difference. It will help ensure smooth digestion and reduce post meal bloating.

8. Do a poop check daily

"Your stool is a daily gut health report. Look at the colour, shape and ease- aim for bristol 3-4," said Dr. Sethi.

By prioritizing a healthy morning routine, you unlock numerous benefits that can transform not only your day but also your overall health and well-being. It's about creating a consistent practice that nourishes your gut. Follow these simple expert-recommended tips for smooth digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.