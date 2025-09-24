Avoid These 10 Morning Mistakes for Better Gut Health And Energy Levels

A healthy morning routine is essential for setting the tone for the rest of the day. From eating a healthy breakfast to exercising or practising yoga, adopting healthy morning habits can significantly transform your overall health. Engaging in positive habits in the morning can significantly influence your energy levels, mental clarity, and overall health. Conversely, certain habits can sabotage your well-being and lead to a cascade of negative effects, particularly affecting your energy and gut health. In an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of 10 worst morning habits that are particularly harmful to your gut health and may drain your energy levels.

10 worst morning habits for your health

1. Eating sugar-laden cereals

Starting your day with cereals high in sugar can lead to a quick spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash that leaves you feeling sluggish. This can sabotage your energy levels and set off cravings for unhealthy foods later.

2. Checking your phone before getting out of bed

Looking at your phone's screen first thing in the morning can lead to stress and distraction. This habit can elevate cortisol levels and negatively impact your mental state, making it more challenging to start the day on a positive note.

3. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach

While coffee can give you a quick energy boost, consuming it on an empty stomach can increase anxiety and disrupt gut health. It can cause acidity and irritate the stomach lining, potentially leading to digestive issues. Therefore, mid-morning is the best time to consume caffeine.

4. Skipping hydration first thing in the morning

After a night of sleep, your body is in need of hydration. Failing to drink water first thing can lead to dehydration, which can cause fatigue, reduce cognitive function, and hinder physical performance throughout the day.

5. Rushing without time to poop

A rushed morning often leads to neglecting bathroom breaks. This can cause constipation and discomfort and interfere with your gut health. Taking time to listen to your body can help maintain a healthy digestive system.

6. Scrolling on your phone while on the toilet

This common habit can lead to distraction. It can also lead to poor posture and delayed bowel movements. Spending too much time on the toilet can also increase the risk of haemorrhoids.

7. Skipping protein in breakfast

Protein, especially when consumed for breakfast can help stabilize energy levels, enhance satiety, and foster muscle health. It keeps you full for longer and prevents cravings.

8. Ignoring mornign sunlight exposure

Natural light exposure in the morning helps regulate your circadian rhythm and boosts vitamin D levels. Ignoring sunlight can disrupt your internal clock, leading to poor sleep quality and lower energy levels throughout the day.

9. Hitting snooze repeatedly

Continuously hitting the snooze button can fragment sleep cycles, leading to increased drowsiness and fatigue. It can disrupt your body's natural wake-up process and impact your overall mood and productivity.

10. Skipping the 4 P's at breakfast: Protein, probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols

Protein, probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols are essential for smooth digestion and stable energy levels. These components are crucial for gut health, providing the necessary nutrients to fuel your body for the day ahead.

By being mindful of these habits and creating a healthy morning routine, you can improve your energy levels, enhance your overall health, and support gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.