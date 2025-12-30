Can Drinking Lemon Water Right After Waking Up Give You A Vitamin C Boost?

When plain water is infused with lemon slices or freshly squeezed lemon juice, it becomes more than a hydrating drink. In fact, it turns into a drink that's now a very popular wellness trend. Lemon water has emerged as a popular morning ritual supported by social media health influencers, and studies suggest the trend may actually be backed by science. From providing essential hydration to boosting vitamin C levels, this health drink is becoming a go-to remedy for immune system support. What makes it even more interesting is that India boasts multiple varieties of lemons, each with its own unique characteristics and benefits to offer. From the kaji nemu used primarily in Assamese cuisine to the aromatic gondhoraj lemon hailing from West Bengal, each variety brings its distinct aroma and flavour. When consumed first thing in the morning, the benefits begin immediately, according to studies.

On an empty stomach, lemon water offers crucial hydration that kickstarts metabolism, the process through which the body breaks down food into energy. Studies suggest that lemon water in the morning can aid in digestion and help detoxify toxins that build up over time in the system.

What Happens When You Drink Lemon Water in the Morning?

Lemon water, first thing in the morning, has been documented in a study from The Indian Journal of Public Research and Development with a positive health impact. Specifically, on the overall well-being of IT professionals in Pune, India, where it was seen that there were improvements in digestive issues and other health parameters. It is important to note that the temperature of this morning health drink was lukewarm, which added to the vitamin C boosting capabilities and results after consuming it for a fixed duration. This study also points to the main reason behind chronic health conditions, as improper water intake is one of the reasons behind these diseases.

In a study, researchers tested how lemon juice could affect liver damage caused by alcohol in mice. They found that lemon water could have the following health-protecting factors:

Liver protection : Mice given lemon juice showed fewer signs of liver injury.

: Mice given lemon juice showed fewer signs of liver injury. Less cell damage : Lemon juice reduces harmful changes linked to fat breakdown in the liver.

: Lemon juice reduces harmful changes linked to fat breakdown in the liver. Healthier tissue : The liver looked healthier under the microscope compared to mice that didn't get lemon juice.

: The liver looked healthier under the microscope compared to mice that didn't get lemon juice. Why it works: Lemon juice is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the liver from stress and damage.

While this study was done in mice, it suggests lemon juice may have natural protective effects on the liver thanks to its antioxidant power.

Read More: What Are The Side Effects Of Drinking Lemon Water? Safety Tips You Must Follow

Vitamin C Content In Lemon Water

High vitamin C has the ability to boost overall immune function, which means it can help create a natural shield towards seasonal illnesses. According to the USDA, one glass of lemon water containing one 48-gram lemon, squeezed, contains

10.6 calories

21% of the daily value of vitamin C

2% of the daily value of folate

1% of the daily value of potassium

1% of the daily value of vitamin B1

1% of the daily value of vitamin B5

0.5% of the daily value of vitamin B2

Lemon water has been documented in various studies for its health benefits. But there is limited evidence on vitamin C supplements providing the exact same benefits, as the quality and absorption by the body vary from person to person. There is evidence that suggests regular intake of lemon water can increase vitamin C levels, but drinking one glass of lemon water can't boost vitamin C levels.

Read More: Dietary Vitamin C Improves Skin Health Than Topical Applications, Finds Study

Health Benefits Beyond Vitamin C

Immune System Support

Multiple studies point to the vitamin C capabilities of lemon water, especially for providing immune system support during the holidays. As people tend to indulge in festive feasts and sweets, this can result in sluggish digestion. A natural supplement can be drinking lemon water first thing in the morning to kickstart the digestion process and ensure smooth bodily functions throughout the day.

Dose Of Antioxidants And Hydration

There are several studies that point to the health benefits of consuming water first thing in the morning to maintain adequate hydration levels throughout the day. The presence of lemon also offers an antioxidant boost, which can help combat oxidative stress, which is one of the leading causes of internal ageing. As the oxidative stress ages the body through its toxin build-up, which needs to be filtered. Lemon water can become a healthy morning ritual for long-term wellness and boosting vitamin C levels when consumed for a long and consistent duration.

One of the most recommended morning rituals during the party season, especially at the end of the year, is lemon water. As it is affordable, accessible and can be easily prepared in the morning.

It can also be used to manage stress and offer a sense of calm and familiarity through a fixed morning health routine during the festive travel season.

Consuming lemon water can provide immune system support in the winter.

Common Myths About Lemon Water

There are several myths about lemon water that make people hesitate before trying the drink, although there are safety precautions that need to be followed. Drinking lemon water is an easy solution to get hydration first thing in the morning. A single drink can't detoxify your body, but if it is consumed as part of a balanced, active lifestyle with healthy dietary choices, then it can be beneficial.

Lemon water offers hydration and boosts vitamin C levels to a certain extent.

There are certain detox drinks that make big claims, but a single drink can't detoxify the body. Read the label, check the ingredients and always check whether the detox drinks have hidden laxatives.

Lemon water can be a part of healthy routines, not a cure-all for any disease or health condition. People with pre-existing health conditions, especially digestive issues, should consult a medical professional before starting it as part of a daily routine.

Lemon water can be beneficial to boost vitamin C levels, offer digestive support and improve overall immune function, but it can't be a cure-all. Consume in moderation and with a doctor's consultation to figure out if this morning drink can benefit your health.

Disclaimer: The content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.