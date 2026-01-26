The constant rise in exposure to environmental toxins, such as particulate matter, dust, and construction waste, among many other irritants, has led to an increase in respiratory illnesses. To combat the rise in respiratory issues, people are seeking natural remedies more than ever. One such natural remedy that has gained popularity is drinking immunity-boosting shots to avoid falling sick in the first place. One of these immunity shots that is under the spotlight is ajwain water, with a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of black salt. The traditional home remedy is becoming sought after for its ability to boost lung immunity and help in offering effective relief from cough, asthma and serious respiratory issues like bronchitis, which affects the airways primarily.

Ajwain, or carom seeds, has been used traditionally for treating coughs and easing discomfort felt during mild asthma and other breathing issues, but there are limitations. As every natural remedy can only ease discomfort to a certain extent as the seriousness of the lung issue that you may be dealing with matters. You may be familiar with carom seeds being helpful for boosting lung immunity, but there is a combination that increases their effectiveness. By combining carom seeds, water with lemon juice and black salt, the helpful compounds in each of these ingredients work in favour of making your lung function better.

Can Drinking Ajwain Water With Lemon Juice And Black Salt Boost Lung Immunity?

Yes, as it contains beneficial compounds whose individual functions receive a boost when they are carefully combined. Not only in Ayurveda, but also clinical studies such as the Journal of Ethnopharmacology have indicated that carom seeds function as a powerful antimicrobial and can effectively modulate bronchial tubes and their functioning. These tiny openings need to function properly for effective breathing. When they are under attack from microbes like bacteria, viruses and/or even fungi, their functioning becomes impaired. To remedy this impairment, the compound thymol, which is present in abundance in carom seeds, plays an active role. Carom seeds also actively work in reducing airway inflammation, one of the leading causes of respiratory issues. Here is what some other studies say about carom seeds' effectiveness in shortening the duration of a common cold or flu infection:

According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, antioxidant activity in carom seeds supports their role in reducing oxidative stress with links to airway inflammation.

While on the traditional remedy side, as per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine reports, carom seeds, when used as a supportive therapy, improved lung function and reduced inflammatory symptoms in patients.

When carom seeds are combined with lemon juice, the immunity boosting properties magnifies.

Lemon Juice And Vitamin C

Lemon juice is inherently rich in antioxidants, which making it beneficial for lung function. The juice has immune-supportive nutrients that improve lung function and strengthen the immune system cells that fight against microbes that lead to inflammation in the body. Here is exactly how, as per Indian nutritional studies on carom seeds and lemon juice:

Evidence from Indian nutrition studies, like the Nutrients journal, details that vitamin C plays an active role in establishing the body's defence shield against respiratory infections and reducing their severity.

As per Respiratory Medicine Reviews, the combination of carom seeds with lemon juice works for oxidative stress reduction.

Now, after adding a squeeze of lemon juice to carom seeds, the third ingredient that can help increase lung immunity is black salt.

Black Salt (Kala Namak)

Black salt, or kala namak, as it is normally referred to in Indian kitchens, is a mineral-rich salt that replenishes the lost salts in your body. The constant coughing and mucus dripping from your nose can lead to excess fluid loss from the body. To effectively supplement this water loss, the trace minerals in black salt support electrolyte balance, which is responsible for keeping the nose, mouth and throat moist, so they don't get affected by pathogens when exposed. Here is what the studies say:

There is no direct correlation with black salt and lung immunity, but it does play a role in general wellness. The supportive usage and its benefits are mentioned in Current Research in Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

So, you can add a small pinch of black salt to this immunity shot to make your respiratory system better. But don't add too much, as it can cause side effects.

Risks And Limitations Of Consuming This Immunity-Boosting Shot

Both carom seeds and lemon juice have multiple studies proving their effectiveness for boosting lung immunity. There are no direct clinical trials for black salt, but it does help supplement overall fluid loss. So, a health shot with carom seed water, a squeeze of lemon juice and black salt could boost your lung function. But only to be taken in moderation, as excessive intake can cause:

Excess salt intake poses risks if you have pre-existing medical conditions like hypertension.

It should be complementary, not a substitute for medical treatment, as serious respiratory issues need immediate treatment.

Ajwain water, made from soaking carom seeds overnight in water with lemon juice and black salt, may support respiratory wellness. But more randomised controlled trials are needed to prove its effectiveness as a whole. This immunity shot is a supportive treatment option but not a cure for respiratory illnesses.

