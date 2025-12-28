Dietary Vitamin C Improves Skin Health Than Topical Applications, Finds Study

A recent study has found dietary vitamin C benefits the skin more than just topical treatments. The study was published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology and conducted by scientists at the University of Otago, Faculty of Medicine -- Christchurch Otautahi. Researchers found that eating more vitamin C-rich foods can help increase concentrations of vitamin C in both blood and skin, and that the level in the skin reflects the level in the blood. The researchers followed 24 healthy adults in Aotearoa New Zealand and Germany.

Professor Margreet Vissers from Matai Haora -- Centre for Redox Biology and Medicine within the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine and lead author of the study said that the results of the study were striking. She said that the strength of the association between skin thickness and vitamin C intake is "compelling".

Study Findings

Participants who ate two vitamin C rich kiwifruit saw an increase in their plasma vitamin C levels. This also linked increase in vitamin C levels to thicker skin and better renewal of the outer skin layer. Professor Vissers said that the relationship between blood vitamin C and skin vitamin C stood out compared to other organs.

She said, "We were surprised by the tight correlation between plasma vitamin C levels and those in the skin -- this was much more marked than in any other organ we have investigated." The team also revealed that the vitamin C that was circulating in the blood reached every layer of the skin and helped improve skin function. She added, "We are the first to demonstrate that vitamin C in the blood circulation penetrates all layers of the skin and is associated with improved skin function. I am very proud of my team and excited about what the data is telling us."

You're What You Eat

Professor Vissers infers from the study findings that skin health begins internally as nutrients are delivered naturally through the bloodstream. Vitamin C is an important nutrient which helps in collagen production. Also, vitamin C dissolves easily in water but it doesn't penetrate well through the skin barrier. The study found that skin cells absorb vitamin C very well from the blood.

The study was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the researchers examined the relationship between plasma and skin vitamin C levels using healthy skin tissue from patients who were undergoing elective surgical procedures. In the second phase, the researchers included a controlled dietary intervention.

Dietary Changes and Results

For the study, participants were asked to eat two kiwifruit daily for eight weeks, which gave them almost 250 micrograms of vitamin C. Professor Vissers said, "All were instructed to consume two kiwifruit daily -- the equivalent of 250 micrograms of vitamin C -- for eight weeks. We then collected skin samples before and after the intervention, with separate analyses allowing us to look at the skin basal layers."

The researchers say that one of the most significant findings was the increase in skin thickness among participants. This indicates the increased collagen production along with faster regeneration of epidermal cells. Professor Vissers added, "The other really substantial finding showed a significant increase in the participants' skin thickness levels, reflecting collagen production and an upsurge in the regeneration of their epidermal cells, in other words skin renewal."

Professor Vissers suggests "that increasing your dietary vitamin C intake will result in effective vitamin C uptake into all compartments of the skin." She says that healthy individuals can reach optimal plasma levels if they consume approximately 250mg of vitamin C per day. "The important thing is to keep your plasma levels optimal, which we know can be easily achieved in a healthy person with a vitamin C intake of around 250mg per day. The body however does not store the vitamin, so we recommend 5+ a day, every day, with one of those five being a high vitamin C food, as a good habit to cultivate," she said.

