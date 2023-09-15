Struggling With Chronic Cough? Deficiency Of This Vitamin Could Be The Culprit

Several health conditions can contribute to a chronic cough

A cough usually goes away in a few days or a week. In some cases, a cough lingers for several weeks or even months. This is called chronic cough. Coughing is uncomfortable and a chronic cough can be unbearable. Several health conditions can contribute to a persistent cough. Not many know that some nutrient deficiencies can also trigger coughs that can last for longer than usual. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal revealed that deficiency of vitamin B12 is a common culprit. Let's find out how these two are connected.

Vitamin B12 deficiency and chronic cough

In the Instagram video, the nutritionist says, "According to several studies, people with chronic cough are usually vitamin B12 deficient. Adding vitamin B12 supplements to the diet might help. Therefore, if none of the treatments is working, get your vitamin B12 levels checked."

If you have an unexplained chronic cough, you must get your vitamin B12 levels checked.

Some other symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency include pale-looking skin, depression, frequent headaches, stomach-related issues and muscle cramps.

Some sources of vitamin B12:

Here are a few options you can include in your diet-

Vitamin B12 is naturally present in foods of animal origin, including fish, meat, poultry, eggs and dairy products. Some of the best sources are clams, salmon, yogurt and eggs.

You can also add supplements to your diet after consulting your healthcare expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.