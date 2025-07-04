Muharram 2025: Confusion Cleared, Muharram To Be Observed On July 6 In India

Muharram, the first and one of the most sacred months of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year. As per tradition, the exact date of Muharram is determined based on the sighting of the moon, which often leads to uncertainty in finalising the holiday.

This year, similar confusion has emerged regarding whether Muharram will be observed on July 6 or July 7. However, according to moon sighting reports, the new Islamic year began on Friday, June 27, 2025, as the moon was sighted in India on June 26.

Following this, Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and the most significant day of mourning for Muslims, will be observed on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Accordingly, the official government holiday in India has also been scheduled for July 6.

The period of mourning reaches its zenith with Ashura, a day observed on the 10th of Muharram, falling on July 6th in 2025. On this day, Shia Muslims partake in processions, carrying Tazia, intricately crafted miniature replicas that represent the tomb of Imam Hussain. These structures, often made of bamboo and adorned with vibrant, colourful paper and fabrics, showcase remarkable artistry and detail. In the days leading up to Ashura, many families bring these Tazias into their homes, treating them with reverence and respect. It is a common practice to illuminate the Tazias at night with colourful lights. Finally, on the day of Ashura, these cherished representations of devotion are solemnly carried to cemeteries for burial, marking the conclusion of the mourning period.

Muharram holds deep religious importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. While Sunnis mark the day by fasting, offering prayers, and reciting the Quran, Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain with mourning processions and the symbolic creation and burial of Taziyas.