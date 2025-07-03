Advertisement
Muharram 2025: Understanding Ashura, Tazia Processions, And Significance Of The Day

Muharram, a sacred month in Islam, culminates in Ashura, a day of mourning and remembrance for Imam Hussain's martyrdom.

Read Time: 2 mins
Muharram 2025: Understanding Ashura, Tazia Processions, And Significance Of The Day
Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, will be observed on Sunday, July 6th.

Muharram, the second sacred month in the Islamic calendar following Ramadan, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar new year. In 2025, Muharram commenced on June 27th, initiating a 10-day period of mourning for Muslims. This solemn period commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who died in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The period of mourning reaches its zenith with Ashura, a day observed on the 10th of Muharram, falling on July 6th in 2025. On this day, Shia Muslims partake in processions, carrying Tazia, intricately crafted miniature replicas that represent the tomb of Imam Hussain. These structures, often made of bamboo and adorned with vibrant, colourful paper and fabrics, showcase remarkable artistry and detail. In the days leading up to Ashura, many families bring these Tazias into their homes, treating them with reverence and respect. It is a common practice to illuminate the Tazias at night with colourful lights. Finally, on the day of Ashura, these cherished representations of devotion are solemnly carried to cemeteries for burial, marking the conclusion of the mourning period.

The processions involve participants dressed in black, chanting "Ya Hussain" and "Ya Ali" while beating their chests. Some engage in self-flagellation to symbolise the suffering endured by Imam Hussain. Additionally, some observe fasting on Ashura, commemorating Prophet Musa (Moses)'s victory when God parted the Red Sea to save him and his followers from the Pharaoh.

Muharram 2025: When is Ashura - July 6 or 7?

Muharram 2025 began on Friday, June 27th, following the sighting of the crescent moon in India on June 26th. Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, will be observed on Sunday, July 6th. Consequently, all public and private sector banks and offices will be closed on that day.

