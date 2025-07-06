Muharram 2025: The Battle Of Karbala And Significance Of Ashura

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is considered sacred by Muslims around the world. The onset of the holy month is marked by a period of deep mourning and reflection, especially on the 10th day, known as Yaum-e-Ashura, to commemorate the tragic events of the Battle of Karbala. This year, Ashura is being observed on Sunday, July 6, along with the onset of Muharram.

Significance Of Ashura

With the onset of Muharram, Muslims worldwide commemorate the Battle of Karbala. The battle was fought on the 10th of Muharram, 61 Hijri (October 10, 680 CE), in the plains of Karbala in Iraq. This day is known among Muslims as Ashura.

In this battle, Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, along with his 72 loyal companions, sacrificed their lives for truth and justice against the army of Yazid ibn Muawiya. For three days, their camp was deprived of water from the Euphrates River, leaving them parched, yet their resolve remained unshaken.

The Battle Of Karbala And The Water Crisis

The Battle of Karbala is viewed as a confrontation between truth and falsehood, with the oppressed standing against the oppressor, as Imam Hussain refused to accept Yazid's un-Islamic policies and tyranny.

The people of Kufa in Iraq invited Imam Hussain to lead them against Yazid's tyrannical rule. As Imam journeyed toward Kufa with his family and companions, Yazid's army intercepted them in Karbala. On the 7th of Muharram, Yazid's forces, led by Umar ibn Saad, cut off their water supply from the Euphrates River. For three days, Imam Hussain, his family, and his 72 companions—including women and children—were left without a drop of water.

This thirst weakened their bodies but not their faith in God. On the 10th of Muharram (Ashura), Yazid's army launched an attack, and one by one, all 72 companions were killed, including Imam Hussain's six-month-old son, Ali Asghar, who was killed by a three-pronged arrow.

Who All Were Killed In The Battle

Imam Hussain ibn Ali: The third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain, entered the battlefield last, after all his companions and family were martyred. Weakened by three days of thirst, he fought valiantly. Yazid's army attacked him with arrows, spears, and swords. Shimr ibn Zil-Jawshan delivered the final blow, severing his head, which was sent to Yazid in Damascus. The oppressors even cut off his finger to steal his ring and trampled his body with horses. His sacrifice is the soul of Karbala.

Ali Akbar ibn Hussain: Imam Hussain's eldest son, who resembled Prophet Muhammad in appearance and character. Despite being weakened by thirst, Ali Akbar was the first to fight. Surrounded by enemy swords and arrows, he was killed. A spear pierced his chest, and when Imam Hussain tried to remove it, his heart came out with it, plunging the camp into deep sorrow.

Ali Asghar ibn Hussain: Ali Asghar ibn Hussain was Imam Hussain's six-month-old son. In desperation, Imam Hussain carried the thirsty infant to the enemy, pleading for water. However, Hurmala ibn Kahil shot a three-pronged arrow at the baby's neck, killing him instantly. The arrow was heavier than Ali Asghar's body, with one prong hitting his ear, another his throat, and the third piercing Imam Hussain's arm. Blood gushed from the infant's neck, marking one of the most heart-wrenching moments of Karbala.

Abbas ibn Ali: The son of Hazrat Ali and Ummul Banin, Abbas was Imam Hussain's brother and the standard-bearer of his army. Known for his bravery, he struck fear into Yazid's forces. Despite repeatedly seeking permission to fight, Imam Hussain tasked him with fetching water for the children. Abbas reached the Euphrates alone, but, out of loyalty, refused to drink until the children in the camp were quenched. As he carried water back, the enemy ambushed him from behind trees, severing his right hand with a sword, his left with an arrow, and finally attacking his head with arrows, leading to his death. Known as the “Lion of the Euphrates,” his sacrifice symbolizes loyalty.

Qasim ibn Hasan: The 13-year-old son of Hazrat Hasan ibn Ali, Qasim ibn Hasan, was weakened by thirst and wounds, but he fought with Imam Hussain's permission. After being injured by swords, he was trampled by horses, leaving his body in pieces. Imam Hussain gathered his remains in a cloth, shaking the camp with grief.

Muslim ibn Aqeel: Imam Hussain's cousin, sent to Kufa to assess support. Initially welcomed, Muslim was betrayed under pressure from Yazid's governor, Ubaydullah ibn Ziyad. He was arrested and thrown from the governor's palace roof, becoming the first martyr of Karbala, and paving the way for the tragedy.

Habib ibn Mazahir Asadi: Imam Hussain's childhood friend, invited to Karbala via a letter. Weakened by thirst, Habib fought in the first assault and was martyred by swords and spears. His loyalty and leadership kept the camp organized.

Hurr ibn Yazid Riyahi: Initially a commander in Yazid's army, Hurr joined Imam Hussain on Ashura, seeking forgiveness for his role in intercepting the caravan. Imam Hussain forgave him, giving him a scarf belonging to Hazrat Fatima Zahra. Hurr attacked the enemy and was martyred by arrows and swords, embodying repentance and loyalty.

Zuhair ibn Qayn Bajili: A noble warrior from Kufa, he joined Imam Hussain at his wife's urging. Weakened by thirst, he was martyred by arrows and swords in the early stages of battle while protecting Imam Hussain during prayers.

Burair ibn Khuzair Hamdani: A pious scholar who fought while reciting Quranic verses. He was martyred by swords in the first assault.

Other Companions: The remaining 62 martyrs, including Jaun ibn Huway, Amr ibn Junada, and Suwaid ibn Amr, faced swords, arrows, and spears in thirst. Some, like Anas ibn Harith and Muslim ibn Awsaja, fell in the first assault, while others, like Suwaid, rose one last time upon hearing of Imam Hussain's passing and were killed. Their resolve remained unbroken despite their physical weakness.

Significance Of The Day

The Battle of Karbala is a symbol of resistance against oppression. During Muharram and Arbaeen, millions of Muslims pay tribute to these martyrs. Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav have cited Imam Hussain's sacrifice as an inspiration for social justice.

How World Leaders Remembered Imam Hussain's Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) sacrificed himself rather than accept injustice. His teachings remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago. His message of peace and justice continues to inspire the world.”

Mahatma Gandhi: “I learned from Hussain how to achieve victory while being oppressed. The progress of Islam does not depend on the sword but on the sacrifice of Hussain, a great saint.”

Rabindranath Tagore: “To keep justice and truth alive, armies or weapons are not needed. Victory can be achieved through sacrifices, as Imam Hussain did in Karbala.”

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: “Imam Hussain's sacrifice is for all communities and societies, an invaluable example of human welfare.”

Indresh Kumar (RSS): “Imam Hussain faced trials and emerged stronger, showing the world a path of love, brotherhood, and spirituality, standing against terrorism.”

Dr Rajendra Prasad: “Imam Hussain's sacrifice is not limited to one nation or community but fosters universal brotherhood.”

Dr. Radhakrishnan: “Though Imam Hussain was martyred centuries ago, his pure soul still reigns in people's hearts.”

Swami Shankaracharya: “It is due to Imam Hussain's sacrifices that Islam survives today; otherwise, no one would mention Islam.”

Sarojini Naidu: “I congratulate Muslims for the fortune of having Imam Hussain, who rules the hearts of all communities worldwide.”

Edward Brown: “The bloody desert of Karbala, where the Prophet's grandson fell thirsty, surrounded by the bodies of his kin, shows the peak of the enemy's savagery and the ultimate tragedy.”

Ignaz Goldziher: “Weeping for the injustices faced by Hazrat Ali's family and their martyrs proves that no force can stop their followers from mourning.”

Dr K. Sheldrake: “Despite the scorching sand, blazing sun, and children's thirst, Hussain and his small band fought not for glory, wealth, or power but for a great sacrifice, proving their truth at every step.”

Charles Dickens: “If Hussain fought for worldly desires, why did he take his sister, wife, and children? I am compelled to say he sacrificed his entire family solely for Islam's survival.”

Antoine Bara: “No battle in human history has garnered as much sympathy and inspiration as Imam Hussain's martyrdom in Karbala.”

Thomas Carlyle: “The greatest lesson from Karbala is Hussain and his companions' unwavering faith in God, proving that military might is not true strength.”

Reynold Nicholson: “Hussain fell, pierced by arrows, his brave companions slain. Without this extraordinary sacrifice, the Muhammadan tradition would have ended.”

Sardar SS Azad (Bangla Sahib Gurudwara): “Imam Hussain's martyrdom was to save humanity. The oppressed always keep humanity alive through sacrifices like Karbala.”

Father Victor Edwin: “Imam Hussain fought for humanity, never bowing to oppression. Visiting his shrine in Karbala brings peace, and his life is a lesson for all.”

Imam Hussain's Love for India

Imam Hussain held great love for India and expressed a desire to visit it in his final moments, but Yazid's army denied him this wish. His love for India is cherished by Indians of all faiths, who honour him through tazias (replicas of his shrine) or by decorating their homes with his alam (standard).

What Happened In Muharram?

Muharram is known as the month of mourning. On the tenth day, Ashura, Imam Hussain and his 72 companions, including his six-month-old son Ali Asghar, were martyred after three days of hunger and thirst. From the second to the seventh day of Muharram, Yazid's army surrounded Imam Hussain's caravan in Karbala, blocking access to the Euphrates River.

By the seventh day, their water reserves were depleted. From the seventh to the tenth (Ashura), the entire caravan, including children and the elderly, endured extreme thirst. When Yazid's army saw that Imam Hussain remained unyielding, they attacked. Legend goes that by 4 pm, 70 of his companions of Imam Hussain were martyred. Imam Hussain, holding Ali Asghar, pleaded for water for the infant, but Hurmala shot a three-pronged arrow through the baby's neck, killing him. Subsequently, Imam Hussain was attacked with arrows, swords, and spears, leading to his martyrdom. Yazid's army then took his surviving wife, children, sisters, and ailing son as prisoners, marching them from Karbala to Damascus.

Legacy of Imam Hussain

Imam Hussain's sacrifice preserved humanity and true Islam. His Sacrifice shows Islam stands for humanity, brotherhood, and truth-- an inspiration for resistance against oppression worldwide.

Every year, millions of Muslims visit his shrine in Karbala, while others honour him through mourning gatherings (majlis), distributing water and sherbet, and remembering the 72 martyrs.

