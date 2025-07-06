40 Gangsters Hunt Rogue Member After Leader's Wife Dies In Secret Affair

A member of a notorious gang falls in love with his chief's wife. The two clandestinely step outside for a romantic tryst when the woman gets killed in an accident. And then, all hell breaks loose in the gang.

In Nagpur, 40 members of the Ippa gang have fanned across the city and Kamptee suburb and are hell-bent on killing one of their own, Arshad Topi, who was secretly having an affair with their leader's wife. On Thursday, Topi was out on a private rendezvous with the woman when she was killed in an unfortunate incident.

According to senior Nagpur police officers, Topi and the woman were travelling on a bike when the two-wheeler was accidently hit by a JCB machine. Topi escaped with minor injuries but the woman was grievously injured.

A patrolling vehicle of Koradi Thermal Plant arrived at the spot and rushed the woman to a private hospital, which refused to treat her. She was rushed to another hospital in Kamptee but was refused admission there as well.

It was only after Topi paid an ambulance driver that the woman was admitted to Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. CCTV footage from the GMCH showed Topi with the injured woman in the hospital.

As news of the woman's death spread, the Ippa gang declared Topi a traitor and vowed to "eliminate" him, the senior police officers said. The gang, the police added, also believes their chief's wife may have been murdered by Topi and not killed in an accident.

Forty members of the gang are now on a massive hunt for Topi to avenge the betrayal and alleged murder of the woman.

"Sensing danger to his life, Topi rushed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)'s office in Pardi, for protection, on Friday. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the DCP sent him to Koradi police station, where his statement was recorded," one of the officers said, seeking anonymity.

Police said the investigation so far has revealed that the woman was killed in an accident and there was no concrete evidence to suggest she was murdered. Topi, meanwhile, has gone into hiding.