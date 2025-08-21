Nagpur University's BBA Students Get BCom Mark Sheets; Official Responds

Several second-semester students of the BCom (NEP) programme at Nagpur University have alleged that they were wrongly shown as absent in the recently declared summer exam results, despite appearing for the papers, The Times of India (TOI) reported. The results, released earlier this month after a three-month delay, have triggered confusion among students, particularly over the distinction between BCom (Business Administration major) and the BBA programme.

Students who approached the exam section officials on Wednesday said they were shocked to find "absent" remarks against subjects they had written. Some also complained that their marksheets mentioned BCom instead of BBA.

According to TOI, the affected students belong to the first batch studying under the National Education Policy (NEP), which was implemented by the university from the 2024-25 academic session. This was also the first time the university's exam section conducted the exams and processed the results under the new 50:50 formula, while the first semester exams had been handled by individual colleges.

"We appeared for the BBA paper, but the results show us as absent in one subject and list us as BCom students," the students said.

University officials clarified that much of the confusion stemmed from the revised exam structure under the NEP. Deputy registrar (exam section) Manish Zodpe told TOI that the absentee errors had been corrected.

"Many students were not aware of the new scheme. They panicked after seeing BCom on the marksheets, without realising that business administration is now a major under BCom," Zodpe said.

The Nagpur University has allowed colleges to offer BCom with business administration as a major, while the BBA programme falls under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Since AICTE approval requires additional permissions and fees, several colleges opted for the BCom route with business administration as a specialisation.