In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University on Monday postponed all its summer exams.

Registrar of Nagpur University Niraj Khaty told PTI 187 examinations which were supposed to start from March 19 have been postponed.

"This will affect around 90000 students," he said.

