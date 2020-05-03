IIM Nagpur, Chuo University Japan join hands for collaborative research.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur or IIM Nagpur signed an agreement with Chuo University, Graduate School of Strategic Management (Chuo University, GSoSM) this week. The agreement paves the way for collaborative research on contemporary issues, faculty and student exchanges, and also cultural exchanges between the two schools.

The agreement is the first of its kind with any major Asian university of higher education, according to a statement from the Institute.

Starting with Chuo University, GSoSM, the agreement opens up the possibility of deep academic exchanges with reputed Japanese universities, it added.

Focus areas will include managerial and administrative issues in the cross-cultural context, entrepreneurship, and management of technology, among others.

In order to further such collaborations, and spearhead IIM Nagpur's internationalization efforts in Japan, IIM Nagpur has recently set up a dedicated Center of Excellence, the Indo-Japan Research Center (IJRC) under the chairmanship of Prof. Rahul Kumar Sett.

CP Gurnani, Chairman, IIM Nagpur, and CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, along with the Board of Governors of IIM Nagpur has deemed collaborations with top Japanese universities and industry partners as an area of special interest for IIM Nagpur, given the increasingly strengthening ties between the two countries, the statement which was released on Wednesday said.

Prof LS Murty, Director, IIM Nagpur said, "Our collaboration with top Japanese universities, and industry partners will open up great opportunities for the academia and the industry. We at IIM Nagpur, will nurture and develop these relationships in developing new knowledge and knowhow to enrich industrial best practices and strategies, and to foster cross-cultural collaborative research in management. Ultimately, we intend to develop something that is truly Asian in character but global in application".

Prof Rahul Kumar Sett, Chairman, IJRC, IIM Nagpur added, "International collaboration in management research is becoming the norm rather than an exception. Our collaboration with Japanese universities will help us in creating new knowledge and managerial knowhow at the confluence of Indian and Japanese philosophies, principles, and values. IJRC, IIM Nagpur will uphold the spirit of universal humanism as espoused by Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, with critical openness as espoused by Prof. Amartya Sen, in its endeavour to contribute to the academia and the industry. The potential is tremendous."

