IIM Nagpur Student Bags Rs 40 Lakh Package

IIM Nagpur completed the final placement process for the fourth batch of students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP 2018-20). With double the batch size as compared to the previous batch of 2017-19, this year also IIM Nagpur achieved 100% placement and closed the placements two weeks earlier, as compared to last year, a statement from the Institute said.

The highest domestic package offered saw a 100% increment from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 40 lakh this year, and the average was Rs 13.10 lakh, the statement said.

Further, the average package offered for the top 5% and 10% of the batch was Rs 28 lakh and Rs 21.60 lakh respectively.

This year also witnessed a 23% and 14.49% increase in the average package for the top 10% and 25% of the batch respectively.

The top 50% average for this year has been 15.83 lakh per annum. The median package for the batch was Rs 12.55 lakh.

Strategy, Sales & Marketing, General Management and Operations were the most sought-after roles, closely followed by Analytics and Finance among students.

The final placement process for IIM Nagpur witnessed 50 plus recruiters, including many first time participants, making a beeline to recruit the best available talent from the campus.

The season saw participation from sectors like FMCD, Manufacturing, Analytics, IT, Consulting, Automobile, Logistics and others.

IIM Nagpur witnessed participation from organizations like Deloitte Consulting, Amazon, ThyssenKrupp, MuSigma, Tata Power, DHL, Genpact, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Digital, TVS Motors, Kotak Mahindra, HCL Technologies, L&T Realty, Tredence Analytics, MahaMetro, FIITJEE, and Aspect Ratio Data, among many others.

Consulting, followed by Engineering Services, ITES and BFSI recruited more than seventy nine percent of the batch.

"The recruiters have given a clear message this year with more PPOs and better package statistics, this year we also saw 36 new recruiters participating in the campus recruitment process. While we are very grateful to the industry for their constant encouragement, we are independently striving our best to raise the bar for ourselves," said Prof LS Murty, Director, IIM Nagpur.

Prof Murty also said the Institute plans to soon move into a new campus with increased student intake.

