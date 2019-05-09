IIM Nagpur Implements 10 Per Cent EWS Quota In 2019-21 Session

IIM Nagpur has implemented 10 per cent EWS quota in 2019-21 session

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM-N) has started implementing 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category from its 2019-21 session, the premier B-school said Thursday.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill on providing10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the general category poor was passed by Parliament in January this year.

The IIM-N has increased its seats for the new session from 120 to 130, of which four will be filled under this provision, an official at the institute said.

"We have begun implementing the scheme by increasing our intake to 130 for 2019-20 on account of infrastructure constraints. We will implement the full 10 per cent quota by2020-21 in accordance with the government's guidelines," IIM-N Director L S Murty said.

The release said while the Centre has directed all government undertakings and centrally-funded educational institutions to implement the quota, the standards for its implementation in educational institutes are yet to be formulated.

To facilitate the same, the IIM Nagpur has provided the shortlisted candidates a format that allows them to submit details of their family income and assets, in order to be considered under the EWS quota. The institute's admission portal allows candidates to upload the income and assets certificate, while also offering a window to make requisite changes.

"The criteria for a candidate to be categorised as economically weaker are in accordance with the centrally stipulated directions," the release said. Persons who are not covered under the scheme of quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and whose families have a gross annual income below Rs8 lakh are to be identified as economically weaker for the benefit of reservation, it said.

The income shall also include details of earnings from all sources - like salary, agriculture, business, profession -- for the fiscal prior to the year of application.

Also, persons whose families own five acres of agricultural land and above, residential flat of 1,000 sq. ft. and above, residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities, residential plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities, shall be excluded, irrespective of the family income.

