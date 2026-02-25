IIM Nagpur Bars Over 70 MBA Students From Mid-Term Exams Over Pool Party

The Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) has barred around 70-75 first-year MBA students from appearing in their mid-term examinations after they attended a resort "pool party" without prior permission from the institute. An official from the institute said the action was taken for violating campus discipline and hostel regulations.

According to officials, nearly 70-75 first and second-year MBA students visited a resort on February 14 to attend a pool party organised by student clubs as a farewell for the outgoing second-year batch. The students reportedly stayed overnight and returned to the campus the next morning, where they were stopped at the main gate by authorities.

On Monday night, the institute administration emailed first-year students informing them that they would not be permitted to appear for the mid-term examinations scheduled from February 24 as a disciplinary measure. The final examinations for second-year students were scheduled to begin on February 25.

Following the announcement, nearly 400 students from both batches staged a silent protest on campus and warned of boycotting the examinations. The protest was later withdrawn after the administration clarified its position.

The institute stated that disciplinary action would apply only to first-year students who attended the party without prior approval. Second-year students will be allowed to appear for their final examinations. Students who had obtained prior permission will not face any action. The administration also indicated that mid-term examinations for the affected first-year students will be conducted at a later date.

In a related development, the institute contacted the parents of female students who attended the party, informing them that hostel rules had been violated and that the students had stayed outside overnight. The move drew objections from students, who questioned why only the parents of female students were informed.

According to campus regulations, all MBA students are required to reside on campus and are not allowed to leave after 10 pm or remain absent without official intimation. The students had reportedly entered in the movement register that they were travelling home; however, they attended the resort event and returned the next day. The institute has sought a No Objection Certificate from parents and indicated that temporary suspension may be imposed in certain cases.

Institute officials said that students were aware of the rules and that strict action was necessary to uphold discipline. They added that while accountability would be enforced, efforts would be made to ensure that no student's academic career suffers long-term consequences.

