IIM Nagpur Inviting Applications For Certificate Programme In General Management

IIM Nagpur is inviting applications for the sixth batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in General Management (PGCPGM). The course is launched in partnership with Jaro Education and is designed to help executives upgrade their skills without disrupting their careers.

The curriculum enhances leadership, strategy, innovative thinking, and entrepreneurship skills of the applicants. Under the course, the participants engage in modules that challenge them to think critically and creatively, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of today's business landscape.

The course offers a flexible learning schedule to the candidates and enables them to pursue advanced management education while continuing with their jobs. The PGCPGM programme allows the working executives to manage their studies at their own pace. This ensures they can keep up with their professional responsibilities while gaining the knowledge and skills necessary to drive organisational growth. The course goes beyond theoretical learning by incorporating real-world projects and case studies. This hands-on approach helps working professionals make a real-time impact in their organizations.

Key highlights of the programme:



Three-Day Campus Immersion: Engage directly with faculty and peers for an enriched learning experience.

Alumni Status: Gain exclusive alumni benefits, expanding your professional network and opportunities.

Focus on Business Use Cases and Simulations: Learn through real-world scenarios, enhancing practical skills and insights for today's competitive landscape.

Talking about the programme, Ranjita Raman, CEO at Jaro Education noted that the course will enable participants to develop the skills they need to lead in the current business environment.

