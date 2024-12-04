GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Insurance Corporation Releases Vacancy For 110 Posts

The General Insurance Corporation of India has released an official notification about the recruitment of assistant managers. The vacancy is released to fill a total of 110 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Corporation for detailed information: gicre.in. The last date to apply for the GIC Assistant Manager position is December 19, 2024.

The date for the closure for editing application details is December 19, 2024. The last date for printing of application is January 3, 2025. The schedule for the online fee payment has been set for December 4, 2024 to December 19, 2024. The admit cards are expected to be released seven days before the exam.



The selection of candidates for the post will be based on a written test, group discussion, personal interview and medical assessment. The candidates selected through GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 will be posted as Assistant Manager (Scale I) Officers. The candidates will have a starting basic salary of Rs 50,925 per month.



Candidates having a graduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline with 60 per cent from a recognised institution (55 per cent for SC/ST). Applicants must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years as of November 1, 2024. There is relaxation of age for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for GIC Assistant Manager 2024 position: