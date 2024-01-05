IIM Nagpur Hiring Professor And Other Faculty Positions, Check Details

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Visiting Faculty, Adjunct Faculty, Contractual Professor and Suitable Position. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to fill the applications forms.

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates must have a PhD with first class in the preceding degree or equivalent in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout and at least three years industrial/ research/ teaching experience.

For appointment as Associate Professor, candidates must have a PhD with first class in the preceding degree or equivalent in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout and a minimum of six years Teaching/ Industry/ Research experience of which at least three years should be at the Assistant Professors, Senior Scientific Officer/Senior Design Engineer.

For appointment as Professor, candidate must have a PhD with first class or equivalent with a very good academic record and a minimum of 10 years experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IISc, IIM, NITIE and IISCR. The candidate must also have high research, training and consulting credentials.

Outstanding managers or professionals in their own field, working in industry and with established reputations, and who have made significant contributions to knowledge, but do not possess a PhD degree, may also be considered for contractual appointment.

The pay level for Professor would be 14 or 14A with Cell No-1. The candidates being appointed as Associate Professor will be eligible for a pay level of 13A2 with minimum Cell No 1. Candidates if selected for the post of Assistant Professor with less than 3 years of experience, would be appointed in the Pay Level 12 with a minimum Cell No 1.

Shortlisted candidates would be invited to the campus for interaction with the institute's Faculty Selection and Job-talk Committee. Such candidates would be provided economy-class return air fare (by the shortest route) and accommodation.